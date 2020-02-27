The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the unemployment rate for disabled people had dropped last year by 0.7 percent, down to 7.3 percent.
That jobless rate continued to be roughly twice as high as the rate for those without a disability — 3.5 percent, BLS officials said.
The unemployment rate for disabled men was roughly the same as for disabled women, 7.4 and 7.3 percent, respectively.
BLS officials said that among disabled people, Blacks had a higher unemployment rate, 11.8 percent, as compared to Hispanics, 8.6 percent; Asians, 6.7 percent; and Whites, 6.6 percent.
Labor statistics data also points out that 80 percent of those categorized as disabled are considered “not in the labor force,” compared with roughly 30 percent of those with no disability.
These instances are characterized by individuals who are unemployed and not looking for work.
In terms of employment, BLS officials said disabled workers were more likely to work part time, as 32 percent worked part time, as compared to 17 percent of non-disabled workers.
In 2019, workers with a disability were more concentrated in service occupations than those with no disability, 20.7 percent, compared with 17.0 percent.
At 13.3 percent, the proportion of workers employed in government in 2019 was the same for those with and without a disability.
A larger share of disabled workers with a disability were self-employed in 2019 than were those with no disability — 10.0 percent versus 5.9 percent.
In contrast, a smaller share of workers with a disability were employed as private wage and salary workers, 76.6 percent, than were those without a disability, 80.7 percent.
