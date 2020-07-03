Daniel's Waffles
Ingredients
2 eggs, beaten
1½ cups milk
½ cup butter, melted
2 teaspoons sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups flour
Instructions
DIRECTIONS: Whisk wet ingredients together, then mix in dry and stir until combined. Don’t over-combine after adding dry ingredients. Also, Daniel has discovered that it works best to brown the waffles for one minute and 30 seconds, with an additional one minute and 45 seconds on medium heat on the second side. It toasts them to a nice, golden brown.
