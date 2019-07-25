You’re invited to an evening of music and wine in a luscious flower garden on the banks of the Chemung River. Due to popular demand, the Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum are hosting our seventh annual Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two. Join the festivities on Wednesday, August 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. This unique and tasty fundraising event features a variety of irresistible offerings from local food and beverage sponsors. This year, we welcome back the vintages of Damiani Wine Cellars for their fourth tasting with us, and Athens’ own Staggering Unicorn Winery will return for their second event with some delicious new wines. Local micro-brews will be provided by Lane’s Beverage, and Bluestone Brewery will also return with their artfully crafted beers and sodas. Diversion Brewing Co. of Chemung will be joining us for the second time as well, with new locally made ales that you won’t want to miss. And you’ll enjoy it all while listening to the musical mix of DJ Erick Murtland.
The evening provides an opportunity for you to raise your glass in support of two of Athens’ most beloved historic treasures, housed in the Spalding Memorial building overlooking the Chemung River for over 120 years. A number of local eateries will be joining us with some of their most delectable goodies. You can sample bang-bang shrimp and chicken parmesan from Yanuzzi’s or meatballs and mac and cheese from The Railhouse. Uniquely delicious whoopie pies will be provided by Kurt’s Making Whoopie, as well as entrees from U Like Chinese Restaurant. Applebee’s will be offering up boneless chicken wings, and Mastracchio’s Bakery will be providing their famous homemade rolls. Mill Street Treats will bring an assortment of their popcorn and goodies, too. Other tasty treats will be on-hand from Parrish’s Deli and the Nutrition Group. With so many delicious choices, no one should go home hungry!
The evening will culminate with silent and Chinese auctions featuring some of the finest items from local community members and regional businesses. Parents and grandparents will be interested in the assortment of park and museum passes that have been donated this year, including those from Kalahari Resorts, Del Grosso’s Amusement Park & Laguna Splash, Corning Museum of Glass, Bethie’s Place, and Chuckster’s Family Fun Park. A variety of items are also up for bid from our donors, including items from Decatur’s Automotive, Robinson Landscaping, Bradford County Regional Arts Council, Detrick Woodworking, Athens Agway, Dan Kwasnoski, Tioga Point Museum, Dave Webster Pottery, Horn’s True Value, Charlene Dauberman, Helen Buckthal, Cecelia Daher, Donna’s Lawn Ornaments, George & Maddie Opalenik, Krista Leonard, Marilyn Palmer, Pickering Winery, Jim Sprowls, Antler Ridge Winery, and Ronald Bonett. Gift certificates and more have been donated by Up In Arms Shooting Supply, Massage by Mary Lou, Johnny D’s, Ferrario Auto Team, Walmart , Children’s Depot, Decatur’s Automotive, Jurnack’s Naturally, Rock Your Style, Rorick Family Chiropractic, Heritage Beef, Doggy Doos Boutique, Maine Harvest Seafood, M&J Automotive, Tioga Downs & Casino, Farmer Fred’s, and Croft Lumber. We are also pleased to again offer the chance to be the winning bidder for a Cayuga Lake vacation getaway. Donated items continue to come in from our generous community supporters.
Off-site parking for the evening of August 14th has been offered by Athens Borough Municipal Parking. Outstanding shuttle service will be provided by BeST Transit. Please take advantage of the off-site parking/shuttle opportunity, as parking spots at the event site are reserved for handicapped guests.
The library and museum gratefully acknowledge our event’s benefactors: Hudock Capital Group, LLC, Citizens & Northern Bank, and Sayre American Legion. Additional financial sponsorship has been provided by Visions FCU, Henry Dunn, Inc., Compass Collision, 2 Rivers Insurance, Mountain Lake Electric and Construction, Hal Fish Heating & Air Conditioning, Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc., Richard & Phyllis Rynone, Horton Electric, Gannon Associates, Joe’s Automotive, John H. Murray & Son, Valley Energy, Jeff Paul Plumbing & Heating, Novak & Associates Real Estate, Ram Tire & Auto, Carmalt, DeNault, & Thompson P.C., Dr. Alice B. Moyer, Dr. Marcia S. Kesten, Eby Insurance, Landy & Rossettie, PLLC, and Comfort Inn & Suites. Event advertising is funded in part by the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. Flower arrangements are provided by Kreations by Lowery
Don’t miss this chance to support two organizations that are cornerstones of the Athens community. Our event happens rain or shine, with tents and seating available. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door. Stop in for your ticket at 724 South Main Street. Last minute advance-sale tickets can be purchased at the library on August 14from 12 to 2 p.m. With your purchase, know that you are giving to the cause of local literacy and education. Last year, the event hosted over 300 guests, so don’t delay — get your ticket today! For more information, please call the museum at 570.888.7225 or the library at 570.888.7117. We hope to see you soon!
