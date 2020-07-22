Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman announced in a press release that the county has been assigned an A1 investment grade for the upcoming Public Improvement Refunding Bond.
Moody’s ratings determine the creditworthiness of an issuer of debt.
An A1 rating shows that the issuer of debt “has superior ability to repay short-term debt obligations,” according to Moody’s.
Chemung County also scored an A1 rating in the previous fiscal year.
“The maintained A1 rating will help attract competition and better interest rates for the County’s upcoming Refunding Bond Sale, which is a refinancing of prior year bonds that the County expects will yield about $225,000 of savings to county taxpayers over the next ten years,” the press release said.
The rating shows that Chemung County’s finances are generally stable, aside from issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moody’s did note that Chemung County exhibited a strong response to expected budget shortfalls created by the pandemic.
According to the press release, Chemung County is facing 2020 revenue shortfalls in the range of $11 million to $27 million without federal stimulus to replace lost revenue.
“The range is wide because much depends on sales tax and state aid reductions that are not yet known or within county control,” the press release said. “Like other municipal governments and the economy in general, Chemung County navigating uncharted territory … with very little reference as to how big or how long the revenue crisis will last.”
County Executive Christopher Moss has implemented a hiring freeze and spending cuts that are expected to save $5 million to $7 million or more.
Furman also noted her appreciation for the Chemung County finance team in the press release.
“There is no better time than now to recognize and thank the entire county finance team and the daily effort of all county employees, who are successfully managing county operations and county finances in the face of significant adversity,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.