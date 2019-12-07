OWEGO — Officials from the Tioga County Department of Public Health have recently issued some winter and holiday safety reminders for the general public.
Regarding winter fire safety, officials remind residers that monthly testing of carbon monoxide and smoke alarms is especially critical, as home fires occur more often in the winter than any other season.
Heat-producing appliances should be limited to one per electrical outlet to avoid circuit overload, and proper fireplace safety should be followed, including periodic chimney cleaning and safety inspections.
Additionally, officials cautioned the use of particular holiday decorations, favoring those that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
Also, Christmas trees should be kept at least three feet away from any heat source — fireplaces, radiators, candles, or heat vents.
When it comes to lighting, check packaging to make sure indoor- and outdoor-use lights are utilized accordingly, and make sure to not exceed the number of connected strands as recommended by the manufacturer.
Replace any strand of lights that are worn, have broken cords or loose bulbs.
Regarding candle safety, officials remind the public to keep lit candles and matches or lighters away from kids, pets, decorations and other potentially flammable items.
