Concerns over speeding
The Athens Township police have recently painted VASCAR lines on Wolcott Hollow Road in Athens Township, but I have yet to see a police vehicle enforcing the speed limit. Many people walk along side the road to the Dandy, including small children, and I fear a tragedy — that could be avoided — if the speed limit is continued to go unenforced. There is also a very dangerous situation with the addition of new housing on Industrial Parkway Road, the intersection with Wolcott Hollow Road has created. Heading east from the Dandy and making the turn onto Industrial Parkway Road, people seldom slow down to make the turn, and pedestrian traffic is significant. I am very afraid someone will be hurt.
Trouble with contractor
The Village of Waverly needs to tighten up on who they allow to be on their recommended contractors list. I am a senior citizen and a veteran. I had my concrete front steps and cellar walls, supposedly, repaired. Both jobs have failings that need to be corrected. Waterproof masonry was not used in the cellar and front steps have a wide crack and rust showing through. About two months ago, the contractor never showed up for an appointment to recheck his work. I called numerous times and always left my name and phone number each time. He just lets my call go to voicemail and never contacts me. Doesn’t keep his word of 100% guaranteeing his work, poor customer relations. Talk about ripping people off — to the tune of $2,700 in my case.
Suggestion for Waverly School Board
Regarding the recent article “Audit report reveals oversight issues at Waverly Central School District,” the school board should consider at the least authorizing a look into the costs and benefits of outsourcing more of its financial operations to BOCES or better yet, a reorganization of existing staff, for the sake of the already-tax-burdened residents.
Congrats to Tioga Central School District
Congratulations to Tioga Central School District on the recent national recognition as a “Blue Ribbon School.” Simply Awesome!
Where did GM’s money go?
Didn’t the taxpayers give General Motors a $50 billion bailout just a few years ago? Wow, you’d be surprised how quickly executive salaries can go through $50 billion.
Trump “standing in swamp” he made
Come on, Donald Trump, here you go again, standing in that swamp of your own making — now with that phone call to the Ukranian president. Everybody can tell you’re guilty. Shakespeare said it best “Methinks he doth protest too much.”
Other players deserve recognition
The last I knew there are 11 offensive players and 11 defensive players. Why are the same four or five offensive players and three or four defensive players the only ones getting their names mentioned in the papers, week after week. I’m sure there are others who sack the quarterback, protects the quarterback, stops the run, blocks a pass or field goal or extra point. Let’s spread the credit around, not the same people every week — they aren’t the only ones who should have their names mentioned. A team is consisting of 11 on each side, not a few.
