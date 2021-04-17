Peter A. Condame, 84, of Waverly passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Elderwood in Waverly, N.Y.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date in the Morning Times by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
For up-to-date arrangements, please visit our Facebook page or go to “obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. While there, you may send a private sympathy message of remembrance for Peter’s family.
