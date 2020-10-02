Curtis
Judy L. Curtis, 51, of Lockwood lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Choosing for herself the way this fight would end, she spent her last days at home in the loving company of her family and friends.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892. For those who would like to send a message of sympathy to Judy’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
