Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Joshua Cook, 29, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 168 days to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Timothy Cahill of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Cook for the offense occurring on April 8, 2019.
Dana Cabucci, 51, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to six months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cabucci following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Township on Jan. 17, 2019.
James Raymond, 28, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 days to six months, followed by probation supervision for six months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Recklessly Endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Raymond for the offense occurring on March 17, 2019.
Adam Mills, 21, of Burlington was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Endangering Welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mills following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Borough on June 1, 2017.
Gunner Wesneski, 22, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term if 12 months, fines of $400.00, restitution of $1933.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the second degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking, also a felony of the second degree, and Sale or Transfer of Firearms, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Robert Borkowski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wesneski following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton and LeRoy Townships on May 6, 2019 and May 14, 2019.
Ryan Austin, 25, Wellsboro, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford Correctional for a term of 11 months, 23 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1925.00, restitution of $813. 73, plus court costs, Austin will also lose his driver’s license for 24 months, for the offenses of Accident involving Personal Injury, a felony of the third degree, Tampering with Evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and summary offenses. Trooper Robert Edgerton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Austin following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wells Township on June 14, 2018.
Desmond Fitzgerald, 23, Towanda, was re-sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 14 months to six years, fines of $550.00, restitution of $22.391. Fitzgerald had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing; for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Conspiracy/Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Recklessly Endangering, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Ryan Edsell and Officer Bryan Bellows, both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Fitzgerald for the offenses occurring on Aug. 2, 2018, Aug. 19, 2018 and Oct. 8, 2018; and Trooper John Kugler of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fitzgerald following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Feb. 17, 2019.
Lawrence Machmer, 28, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to six months, fines of $550.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and summaries. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Machmer following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on Sept. 29, 2018.
