Mark R. Ciprich, 67, returned to his heavenly home on September 16, 2020, after a valiant battle with a terminal illness. His devotion to his family and faith in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Mark was born to George A. and Beryle Ciprich of Laceyville, Pa. on October 31, 1952. He attended Wyalusing Valley Junior Senior High school where he met the love of his life, Sally (Dibble), and the two married July 14, 1973. Mark furthered his education, earning an Associates Degree from Central City Business Institute (CCBI) in Syracuse, N.Y. the same year. Soon after, Mark accepted employment with Ingersoll Rand in Athens, Pa. where he led with excellence as a Master Scheduler for 37 years. He then enjoyed the opportunity to work for Dresser Rand in the same capacity for the next seven years before celebrating retirement in 2018.
Mark was blessed with a loving family. He and Sally raised three beautiful daughters with patience, dedication and discipline. He taught them to work hard, value one another with a “family-first” attitude and to always cherish traditions by taking advantage of opportunities to create memories. Whether he took the family on a lavish vacation or simply built a crackling fire in the fireplace on Christmas morning, he gave from a special place in his heart and this legacy lives on with them.
An avid outdoorsman, Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and golf, to name a few of his many hobbies. Mark had a jovial sense of humor and was known for “lovingly” razzing friends and family alike. He could always be counted on to lend a helping hand and touched many. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who are comforted by the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
Mark is survived by his wife, Sally Ciprich, his daughters Shannon (Bryan) Zardezed of Fredericksburg, Va., Katrina (Michael) Stevens of Harrisburg, Pa. and Ashlie (Brandon) Doering of Unionville, Va., his grandchildren Olivia Stevens, Nicholas Stevens, Addison Zardezed, Bryson Zardezed and Logan Zardezed. He is also survived by his siblings, Christopher (Cathy) Ciprich, George (Linda) Ciprich, Steven (Shelly) Ciprich and Cindy (James) Lordi and many nieces, nephews and cousins who were special to him. He is preceded in death by his father, George Andrew Ciprich.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the North Waverly Chapel located at 38 NY-34, Waverly, New York at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Mark’s name to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.
The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre is assisting the Ciprich Family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.