JANUARY
Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awards $500,000 to local charities
NICHOLS — As part of the ongoing commitment of Tioga Downs to support its surrounding community, the casino, along with its owner Jeff Gural, recently presented $510,309 in funding from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation to local organizations.
The foundation presented the award recipients with their share at a check presentation held on Friday, Jan. 3.
The award is the second of two $500,000 check presentations held by the non-profit organization that reviews and selects the applications for grant funding.
“I am honored to be able to give back to a community that has always had a special place in my heart and proud to support these deserving recipients as we anticipate awarding more grant funding in 2020,” said Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs.
Judson gets 200th win in Waverly road out
TRUMANSBURG — Waverly’s boys basketball team went north to Trumansburg and came home on the good side of a 74-46 score.
The win was the 200th of Head Coach Lou Judson’s 17-year career atop the Waverly program.
Sayre High School now features free food pantry for students
SAYRE — A new program at Sayre High School will help students in need as the school district announced the creation of a free food pantry at Monday’s school board meeting.
Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick told the school board that the school district has teamed up with Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) to bring the pop-up food pantry to the high school.
“We are very happy to announce that we’ve opened a food pantry at the high school. (It’s the) CHOP program, a pop-up food pantry, that is available for students at Sayre High School. It provides free food to go for our kids,” said Handrick, who noted that CHOP works with schools throughout Bradford County.
The new food pantry is located next to the high school guidance office in the old ticket booth, according to Handrick.
Valley Playland Rebuild project moving forward
ATHENS — A group of kids were running around the Valley Playland on Wednesday afternoon — a common occurrence for children from the Valley community over the last three decades.
While kids still enjoy the original playground, which was constructed in 1994, they will soon need to find a new place to play — at least for the next several months.
The Athens Borough Council announced on Monday that the “Valley Playland Rebuild” is moving forward. Council President Bill Cotton confirmed that the demolition of the original structure will take place “in the near future.”
The new playground will be constructed from Sept. 8 through Sept. 13, according to the borough council.
Lori Unger, who is the president of the Friends of the Valley Playland group, noted that the project got a big boost from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The state agency awarded a $212,000 grant for the project.
The grant will cover about half the costs of the project. The Friends of the Valley Playland have raised around $100,000 and will be counting on another $100,000 of in-kind contributions — such as work from the borough and volunteers helping out.
New AASD Instagram page to promote the school district and community
ATHENS — The Athens Area School District is looking to improve communications — and one way they will do that is through a student-led social media effort.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage announced over the weekend that the school district now features an Instagram page, which will be managed by the marketing class at Athens High.
“As a result of some amazing work by our Marketing class students, who analyzed how our district could reach a larger population with our communication efforts, the district is starting an Athens Area Instagram Account,” Stage said in an email. “This account will be managed by the marketing class under close supervision of Mr. (Brady) Liechty and Administration.”
FEBRUARY
Bradford County commissioner leads way for mental health funding
Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin this week was amongst the commissioners leading the charge to increase funding for mental health services not just in Bradford County, but for all counties throughout the Commonwealth.
Specifically, Bustin called for a $42 million increase in baseline funding for mental health services.
“Eight years ago, there was a 10 percent cut in that baseline funding. So what we’re asking for is get that money back,” he said. “We were also talking about increasing the funding 3 percent each year after that to get back to where we think we should be.”
Bustin was joined this week by Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh as the pair represented the County Commissioner Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) before the House Human Services Committee in Harrisburg. CCAP recently made mental health services funding its top priority in 2020.
Bustin explained that counties can currently receive funding a couple of different ways, but base funding was the most important in fulfilling Bradford County’s most specific needs.
“It helps us get education into the elementary and middle schools,” he said. “It would help our homeless population and especially those just getting out of jail who maybe don’t have many supports when they get out.”
Athens students raising money to bring water to South Sudan
ATHENS — The Athens School Board got to hear about an important project members of the fifth grade class at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School have been working on during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
Fifth grade teacher Erica Greer and three of her students — Brycen Wood, Alexis Cocco and Lilley Watkins — told the board about their Water for South Sudan project.
The students are raising money to help build wells in South Sudan after reading the book “A Long Walk to Water” in class.
The students explained why they wanted to get involved to the school board.
“Dirty water can kill people and it also spreads diseases. Many people in Sudan have to walk for hours to get water,” one student told the school board.
Guthrie purchases new scoreboard for Sayre High School
SAYRE — Guthrie recently reaffirmed its long-standing support of local student athletes with the purchase of a new scoreboard for the Sayre Area High School gymnasium.
“For many years, Guthrie has been providing athletic training services to the schools throughout our community and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to help enrich the lives of these athletes,” said Guthrie Sports Medicine Medical Director Dr. Donald Phykitt.
“Sayre High School is very grateful to the Guthrie Sports Medicine program for its generous donation that allowed us to purchase the new scoreboard,” said Sayre Area High School Principal Dayton Handrick. “The old scoreboard was quickly becoming obsolete, and wouldn’t have made it through another season.”
Sidney Tomasso joins 1,000 point club one year after her sister
WAVERLY — Another Wolverine has joined the 1,000 point club after Scott Woodring joined on Saturday night against Chenango Forks. On Tuesday night, it was Junior Sidney Tomasso. She knocked down her landmark basket with a three-pointer in the second quarter of Waverly’s overtime loss to Vestal.
Just one year ago, Sidney’s sister Alex Tomasso joined the club as a senior.
“It was nice to see Alex get it last year, and I think that really motivated me to get it too,” said Tomasso. “I’m also really glad I got it on our home floor. It was nice to have all of my family here to support me.”
Earlier in the season, it didn’t seem as if that mark would come until her senior season. However, Tomasso has been lighting up the scoreboard as of late. She used a couple of 30-point games to put herself in a position to reach the milestone before the start of sectionals in her junior season.
“I’m really glad that I got it now,” said Tomasso. “I feel like now I can play more freely for the rest of the season, but I really tried not to focus on it as much as helping my team win games.”
MARCH
Silvestri wins gold at NY State Championships
ALBANY — Tioga eighth grader Gianni Silvestri has been a man on a mission since the 2019 Section IV Championships. Silvestri was in the sectional final that year but didn’t win the title or get a wild card.
“That loss at sectional finals (in 2019) really hurt me because I believed I could do it,” he said. “I got outsized that match and it drove me.”
One year later, that motivation would fuel Silvestri’s drive to the top of the New York wrestling mountain.
Xavier DeJesus-Ramch (48-2) was going to be his toughest test of the weekend, but Silvestri weathered the storm for a 5-4 win as he captured the 99-pound championships at the New York State Wrestling Championships on Saturday evening.
Waverly VFW to host childhood cancer benefit
WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Post 8104 will host a goulash dinner Sunday, March 29 to raise funds for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a childhood cancer foundation.
The event won’t be a typical fundraising dinner, though, as Sarah Cornish, the Post’s bar steward, will have her head shaved by Broad Street Barbershop’s Pat Elston.
Post Commander Will Chaffee said anyone else that would like their head shaved is welcome.
The event is in honor of local teen Jacob Middaugh, who has been diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma and thyroid cancer.
Guthrie unveils vision for Sayre Revitalization Initiative
SAYRE — Representatives of Guthrie, along with other members of the Sayre Revitalization Coalition, took to the streets Wednesday to highlight some of the goals and initiatives to breathe new life into the downtown of the borough.
Central Bradford Progress Authority’s Chris Brown and Guthrie Chief Human Resource Officer Frank Pinkosky led stops at Howard Elmer Park and to new and existing businesses in the downtown area, and explained how the revitalization will help Sayre.
The Sayre Revitalization Initiative is a grassroots effort to revitalize downtown Sayre and enhance the surrounding community.
Athens, Sayre schools working to provide meals during statewide closure
SAYRE — With Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement of all Pennsylvania schools closing for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, one major question continued to be asked on social media — will students still be provided meals during that time period?
The short answer seems to be yes.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced today that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab-and-go, during this closure. We will also work with schools to assist them with those plans,” Wolf said Friday.
Both Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said they were working on plans to make that happen.
“We are working on a plan. The administration is coming together tomorrow morning with the food director, Alice Bennett, so we will have a plan and we will get that message out to families as soon as that plan is put together,” Daloisio said.
Daloisio said the school district would be communicating with families over the weekend and food will be available for students who need it.
“(We will have a plan) before the end of the weekend so that families know what is happening and the location of where we might have a grab-and-go,” she said. “I know we have the capability to do that, we just have to finalize the plan and get it out to the families. There will be messages that will come out on our Facebook, our webpage and our Skylert to keep families informed.”
Giving back to the community: Salt+Light hosting food pantry during pandemic
SAYRE — Many times over the years, the Valley community has stepped up to help someone in need — and one business is continuing that tradition during the coronavirus pandemic.
Salt+Light, a home decor and wellness store, has set up a free food pantry on its porch at 201 S. Elmer Ave. in Sayre to help parents feed their kids while schools are closed due to the virus.
“When we heard that (Pennsylvania) was going to shut down the schools, we just talked to a lot of our friends who were worried about kids and that’s where they rely on (getting) their meals, so we were just like, ‘Well, we can set up a little pantry on the porch,’” said Salt+Light owner Brittany McGee.
What started as a small gesture by Brittany and her husband and co-owner Matt McGee, quickly turned into a community effort.
“We went to ALDI’s and got some staples for (the food pantry), and before we even had our first round of supplies up, people had already donated,” Brittany said. “People have been coming every day to make sure that it’s full and dropping off donations.”
APRIL
Woodring staying close to home
WAVERLY — Fresh off an impressive senior campaign on the hardwood, Waverly standout Scott Woodring has made his college choice as he recently announced his verbal commitment to play basketball at Mansfield University.
The six-foot-eight center had offers from several other schools, including a walk-on spot at Binghamton University, but ultimately decided that Mansfield was the best fit for him.
“It has a good education program and it’s close to home,” said Woodring, who averaged more than 26 points and 14 rebounds during his senior year at Waverly. “There’s (also) an opportunity in the basketball aspect … to have a chance to prove myself as a freshman.”
Athens Borough Fire Department hosts drive-thru food pantry
ATHENS — The Athens Borough Fire Department teamed up with Child Hunger Outreach Partners to host a pop up food pantry on Monday.
The pantry, which was drive-thru only, was held at the fire hall on South River Street in Athens.
“It was a great honor to be able to help our citizens during this time. Thank you to all the members, volunteers, and borough employees that all chipped in to make this even a hit,” the fire department said on its Facebook page.
Printing it forward: Athens man using 3D printer to make PPE during pandemic
All across the country, hospitals, nursing homes and first responders are facing shortages of Personal Protective Equipment in the fight against COVID-19.
Athens resident Jason Gowin has contributed to the fight here in the Valley and beyond by producing face shields, respirator valves and mask extenders, using a 3D printer.
He has sent face shields to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Elderwood Care Facility, both of which were facing PPE shortages.
VUPC food pantry helping those in need during pandemic
WAVERLY — While worship services have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fellowship Hall at Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly has been converted into a makeshift warehouse, storing food to be distributed to those in need.
“We’ve commandeered it and made it into a food pantry,” Mark Middaugh, who is running the pantry, said.
Most of the food comes from the Southern Tier Food Bank in Elmira, though some has been donated as well.
“Frito-Lay was kind of enough to give us 150 cases of chips,” said Middaugh, who noted that Waverly United Methodist Church has donated cleaning supplies.
MAY
Waverly Central School District helping to feed students through pandemic
WAVERLY — When it became apparent that New York schools would close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waverly Central School District Superintendent Eric Knolles focused on two things — transitioning to distance learning and feeding students in need.
Knolles put WCSD Transportation Director Rich McIntosh in charge of making sure students received food during the coronavirus crisis.
“Superintendent Knolles came to me and said ‘come up with a plan where our stops would be if we were to distribute food, because it looks like we’re about ready to be shut down,’” McIntosh said. “We had a meeting Saturday, March 14, and we put everything into action.”
McIntosh said the district provides 400-450 breakfast and lunch combos to students and their families on a daily basis.
Empire Access donates Wi-Fi hotspots to Athens Area School District
ATHENS — The Athens Area School District, which includes plenty of areas where internet access is tough to come by, will be getting a helping hand from a local company.
Empire Access is partnering with the school district to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the district. The hotspots will allow students without internet access to continue their education through online learning while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We feel it’s an essential service for families with students without access to Internet at home. By offering free Wi-Fi service, it allows students to continue their education while away from school during this difficult time in our Country,” said Jim Baase, COO of Empire Access.
Waverly diner helping community in need
WAVERLY — After experiencing hardship growing up, Becky Young decided to give back to the community that once supported her.
Now the owner of Becky’s Diner in Waverly, Young has set up a food pantry outside of her restaurant.
“Coming from a less fortunate family growing up, and things like that were an issue … Now that I’m older, I work with the Methodist Church and see how many people are in need,” Young said.
The project started in January, when Young’s father and brother custom-built the pantry to match the diner’s exterior.
Less than two months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing the national unemployment rate to skyrocket to 13 percent, and leaving many families in need of support to put food on the table.
“It just so happens that it works out perfectly with what’s going on right now,” Young said of the timing between starting the pantry and recent events.
JUNE
Sayre grad Garrity officially the Republican nominee for state treasurer
Bradford County residents will see a familiar name on the statewide ballot this fall as Sayre High School graduate Stacy Garrity is the Republican nominee in the race to be the next Pennsylvania State Treasurer.
Garrity will face incumbent Democratic Treasurer Joe Torsella in the November election. Both ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
JULY
18th annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice raises more than $30,000
SAYRE — The 18th annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice took place Friday, June 19, at The Club at Shepard Hills.
The mission of the tournament was to raise funds for Hospice, which provides end-of-life services for patients throughout the area — regardless of ability to pay — and offers bereavement services in the community.
“Thanks to the participation of this year’s sponsors, players and the community, the tournament was able to raise more than $30,000,” a press release said.
Sayre UNICO provides $16,750 in grants and scholarships
SAYRE — The Sayre Chapter of UNICO continued a long tradition this year by providing $16,750 in grants and scholarships.
“This year’s awards continue the chapter’s proud history of support to our local schools, students and organizations supporting those with special needs,” a press release from Sayre UNICO said. “While the chapter’s fundraising efforts were negatively impacted by the current coronavirus pandemic, the chapter wanted to ensure that those in need of support still received it.”
This year, the chapter was honored to award the 2020 Michael & Anne DeSisti/UNICO Foundation Scholarship to Kaleigh Akins of Waverly.
AUGUST
PIAA votes to allow fall sports
The PIAA bucked a recommendation by Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday and voted to move ahead with the fall sports season. Football teams can begin heat acclimatization and other sports can begin full practices Monday after the PIAA Board of Directors voted 25-5 to move forward with fall sports.
District 7 treasurer Michael Allison, District 8 chairman Karen Arnold, Pennsylvania Principals Association representative Jonathan Bauer, Pennsylvania School Boards Association representative Nathan Mains, and Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators representative Lee Ann Wentzel voted against starting fall sports.
The vote comes after two weeks of waiting following Wolf’s recommendation on Aug. 6 to halt all interscholastic and recreational sports until Jan. 1, 2021.
SEPTEMBER
AASD to offer free breakfast, lunch to students through federal program
ATHENS — The Athens Area School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch to students thanks to a federally-funded program.
AASD Business Manager Brendon Hitchcock pushed for the district to enter into the Community Eligibility Program, which subsidizes the free meal program, during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“The school district, roughly a year ago, offered this to our elementary students, and we qualify district wide,” Hitchcock told the board. “What this means is every student, K-through-12, that’s enrolled in our district has the ability to receive free breakfast and lunch for all instructional days.”
All students — including those who are learning remotely this year due to COVID-19 — are eligible to receive the free meals, according to Hitchcock.
Morning Times’ Live Stream kicks off tonight with Rusty Rail game
ATHENS — The Morning Times will kick off a new feature tonight as we will be live streaming the annual Rusty Rail football game between the rival Athens Wildcats and Sayre Redskins.
This fall, the Times will be live streaming a football game each week during the 2020 Pennsylvania high school season.
The live stream will feature video, including a scoreboard, along with play-by-play and color commentary throughout the game.
A pre-game show will kick off at 6:45 p.m. tonight and we will have coverage from kickoff to the final buzzer. We will wrap up with a quick post-game show.
The live stream can be found at www.morning-times.com/sports/live-stream/ or on the Morning Times’ Facebook page. There is no cost to watch the game.
Jeff Paul wins GVCC ‘Businessperson of the Year’ award
SAYRE — The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce has awarded the “2019 Businessperson of the Year” honor to Jeff Paul of Jeff Paul Heating, Plumbing and Electric.
The Annual United Valley Business Banquet was slated to be held in March, moved to May and then to September. Due to COVID-19, the banquet was not held this year, but the awards were still given.
The award was presented by Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eleanor Hill, Kim Mastrantonio, who was the 2018 GVCC Businessperson of the Year and PA State Representative Tina Pickett.
Jeff is the owner of Jeff Paul Plumbing, Heating and Electric located in Sayre which has been in business for over 40 years.
OCTOBER
Sayre Revitalization Initiative moves forward with community focus
SAYRE — The Sayre Business Association held a community engagement event on Wednesday to gauge public opinion as part of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative.
“Sayre is undergoing a lot of growth right now,” said Jesse Buck, Acting Secretary of the Sayre Business Association. “There’s recently been a lot of funding gathered to make this happen, and now that we’ve got that underway, we’re moving into a serious planning phase to get this all going. This event particularly is for residents of Sayre and local business owners to vote on what they would like to see happen with this revitalization.”
Attendees were presented with photos of things such as infrastructure and artwork in other towns, and asked to rank their top three choices.
Athens’ Lezak named PIAA Coach of the Year
ATHENS — He’s still trying to process it all.
Athens soccer has come a long way in recent years and now that Head Coach Jake Lezak has been named the PIAA Soccer Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 season, that advancement has been recognized. The award was handed out Wednesday.
“I’m honored. I’m overwhelmed. It’s just been incredible,” Lezak said “It’s still sinking in, to think that, in all of Pennsylvania there are outstanding coaches in our state and to get an honor like this is just really humbling for me.
‘I’m really proud to receive it at the same time. They don’t just give those things away.”
NOVEMBER
Radio legend signs off: Carver leaves a lasting legacy in the Valley
SAYRE — Tuesday was the end of an era in the Valley as Chuck Carver officially said goodbye to the local airwaves after a 44-year run with The Choice radio station.
Carver, who joined the Valley radio station in 1976, sold the WATS-WAVR radio stations to David and Irene Radigan, who also own and operate WEBO AM/FM in Owego.
Following a ribbon cutting for the Radigan’s on Tuesday, Carver said he never thought this day would come.
“I guess I always assumed that I would be here forever. People always asked me when Todd (Bowers) retired ‘are you next?’ I always said it’s not hard work. I live three blocks from here. I think I’m halfway decent at what I do, why would I retire?” said Carver, who admitted it was time to move on. “If you go back all those 44 years, this was never my plan. My plan was never to own a radio station, so God had that plan. People said to me today, ‘is it a bitter-sweet day?’ It truly isn’t when you know it’s time — and it’s time, and it only became time quite recently but it’s obvious.”
DECEMBER
Scopelliti announces plan to retire from Guthrie
SAYRE — Following more than a decade leading Guthrie through a period of significant growth and exceptional patient care, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti announced Tuesday that he will begin a transition process to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer.
The Guthrie Board of Directors has established a search committee to oversee the process for selecting Guthrie’s next CEO. Dr. Scopelliti will continue in his current role until his successor is in place.
“For more than 110 years, Guthrie has been the premier independent health care provider for communities in north central Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York. We have a long and rich history of championing integrated healthcare and clinician leadership with one of the longest established group practices in the country, beginning with Dr. Donald Guthrie’s arrival in 1910. Since the beginning of my residency in 1979 I have witnessed the continuation of Dr. Guthrie’s mission through a period of exceptional growth, transforming us into a vibrant health system providing world-class care with a vast, multi-specialty group practice, new, state-of-the-art hospitals, teaching programs, a research institute, home care and hospice,” said Dr. Scopelliti. “As its steward, I am proud to have led this robust development, leaving a legacy of high-quality, patient-centered care with a sound financial foundation positioning the organization well for the future.”
Athens’ Wright lands All-State nod
ATHENS — Athens’ Ian Wright has always had the athletic ability.
This year, everything came together and he dominated on the line for the Wildcats.
Now, Wright is an All-State selection as an offensive linemen in Class AAA after being chosen by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.
“Anytime we can get recognition within our program it is great news,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “After what I thought might have been a slow start, Ian had a super season on both sides of the ball and I think this is a worthy recognition.”
