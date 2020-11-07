DUI
Brett Phillip Wesneski, 21, of Canton, was charged with the misdemeanors for a schedule-1 DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense, driving with a suspended license, failure to drive within one lane, and speeding.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 12:47 a.m. on July 25, troopers pulled Wesneski over for speeding and going over the yellow line at the intersection of Route 414 and Birdsall Road in Monroe Township.
One of the troopers noted that Wesneski had large pupils while speaking with him. When he asked Wesneski to get out of his car, he said that he was swerving because he was messing with the radio. He told the officer that he had smoked marijuana earlier that night.
After failing sobriety tests, Wesneski was taken into custody and brought to Towanda Memorial Hospital, where he consented to a blood draw.
The trooper received his results on Aug. 21, revealing amphetamine and methamphetamine were found in Wesneski’s system.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Drug possession
Mark David Crotsley, 40, of Granville Summit, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 2, a trooper pulled a car over on Brocktown Road in Monroe Township after noticing the registration sticker was expired in 2018.
The trooper reported that there was a blue backpack on the floor of the driver’s side passenger seat by Crotsley. The officer said that Crostley told him that the backpack was his and that there was nothing illegal inside.
After questioning, the operator of the car consented to a search and Crostley complied to a search of the backpack.
In the backpack, the officer found 2 glass smoking devices with suspected marijuana residue, a black rubber container and a glass jar with suspected THC wax residue, and a grinder with a small amount of marijuana inside of it.
Crotsley was arrested and brought to PSP Towanda station to be fingerprinted and photographed..
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Drug possession
Roy Allen Hunsinger, 41, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said that on Aug. 12, Hunsinger confronted a trooper in the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart parking lot. The officer confirmed with Athens Township Police department that he had unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and arrested him.
A search of his car uncovered a silver metal container, a clear vial and lid, a plastic funnel, and a glass smoking device, all with methamphetamine residue.
Hunsinger’s preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 25.
DUI
Scott A. Newbury, 46, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI, alcohol: impaired ability-first offense, driving with a BAC over .16, failure to stay in a single lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at about 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 12, a trooper was dispatched to a single-car crash in the area of Route 220 in North Towanda Township. The trooper found the car off the east side of the roadway with Newbury in the driver’s seat.
Upon investigating the crash scene, the trooper saw empty and full bottles of alcoholic drinks in and around the car.
Newbury was interviewed about the crash on Sept. 17. Then, he told the officer that he had left work that day and slept in his car in the parking lot of the Tops market in Wysox Township. He said that he woke up and had a few drinks, and the next thing he remembered was waking up in the hospital.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Drug possession
Quadir Shannon Brice, 19, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a noisy muffler, and driving with an air freshner on his rear view mirror which obstructed his vision.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer was stationary along US 220 at the intersection of Route 414 in Monroe Borough when he saw a car pull out of a parking lot with a noticeably loud muffler and an air freshener which looked like it blocked the driver’s vision.
The officer followed Brice and pulled him over at the Dandy Mini Mart. The officer noted there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. Brice admitted that the smell was in fact marijuana.
Another officer arrived on scene to assist with sobriety tests, which Brice passed and showed no signs of impairment.
After a probable cause search, an officer found a grinder, a pill pouch, and an empty Honey Cigarillos package in the drivers side door.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Drug possession
Joseph Troy Johnson, 28, of Wysox, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a personal amount of marijuana.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 5:21 a.m. on June 22, an officer was dispatched to 44 Reuters Boulevard in North Towanda to assist a disabled motorist.
The officer found the car facing westbound up on the curb, preventing it from moving. The officer interviewed Johnson on the scene. Upon speaking with him, the officer noticed a grinder with suspected marijuana residue on the center console.
After a probable cause search, the officer found a plastic baggie and a smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 25.
Drug possession
Harley Jean Shores, 31, of Monroe Township, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a personal amount of marijuana.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper arrived at 1025 Dunn Hill Road at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 to check on the well being of a man after his mother came to the police with concerns about his safety. He was sitting on the porch when the officer arrived and appeared to be fine.
Upon walking up to the porch, another man walked out of the house. The officer asked the man if anyone else was home, and he said that his girlfriend, Shores, was upstairs sleeping.
The man gave the officer permission to enter the home, where marajuana paraphernalia was in plain view. One of the smoking items appeared to have methamphetamine residue as well.
Upon questioning, Shores admitted that the small amount of marijuana found and all of the paraphernalia items were hers. She was placed under arrest and taken to PSP Towanda, where she was processed and released.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.
DUI
Christine Malloy, 31, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense, careless driving, driving without a valid inspection sticker, and driving with a suspended license and open alcoholic beverage.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 6:03 p.m. on Sept. 22, a trooper, a Certified Drug Recognition Expert, was stopped at a red light when he noticed a car travel through the intersection of South Main Street and Merrill Parkway in Towanda with no inspection sticker.
The trooper followed Malloy to Bowen Lane and initiated a traffic stop. He noted that Malloy appeared nervous and was shaking.
When speaking with the trooper, Malloy lied about her past driving history. The trooper confirmed that her license was suspended.
After failing sobriety tests, Malloy admitted to recent drug usage. The trooper took her into custody for DUI. Malloy was taken to PSP Towanda where she refused a blood draw.
A search of her car resulted in seizing 2 glass smoking pipes from her purse, 1 being consistent with the use of methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Drug possession
Brian Lee Bastion, 51, of Canton, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 13, two troopers were on 2nd Street in Towanda looking for Bastion for an outstanding warrant. One trooper found him on foot in the area of Poplar Street and Cash Alley.
Bastion was taken into custody and the troopers searched his person. In his backpack, a trooper found a black ziploc bag with 2 capped hypodermic needles, a baggie with marijuana shake, a folding mirror, and a metal smoking device. The troopers also found another capped hypodermic needle in Bastion’s pocket.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Drug possession
Connor Lee Strange, 27, of New Albany, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized transfer of registration.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at about 7:50 a.m. on Sept. 3, a trooper observed a silver mustang with a black convertible top traveling south on Route 220. A check of the plates showed the trooper that the car had the registration of a Subaru.
The trooper pulled the driver for the incorrect plates in the Route 6 area. The driver didn’t have his license with him and was later identified as Connor Lee Strange.
Strange told the trooper that he had a marijuana pipe in his possession. A search of the car resulted in finding the pipe, which had marijuana residue.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.