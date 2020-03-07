MONROETON — A 20-year-old Williamsport man was jailed on $50,000 straight bail on allegations that he had forced a male minor into sex acts.
According to police, Kyle Joseph Mayer is facing a total of 87 criminal counts following a series of incidents that occurred last fall at a residence in Monroeton.
Police said Mayer had coerced the victim to perform sex acts on six different occasions, at least one time threatening the victim with a hunting knife.
Mayer is facing six counts each of rape by threat of forcible compulsion; rape, intercourse with a minor; statutory sexual assault; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; sexual assault; statutory sexual assault; indecent assault; indecent assault; 14 counts of harassment; seven counts of simple assault; three counts of criminal attempt; and one count each of corruption of minors and terroristic threats.
Mayer was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr and will answer to the above charges on March 18.
