ENDWELL — Waverly’s Collin Wright ran the course in 16 minutes, 10 seconds to take fourth to lead Waverly’s boys to a 10th-place finish at the Maine-Endwell Invitatioonal on Saturday.
Corning ruled the day, winning the meet with 54 points. Vestal was second with 68 points, Horseheads took third with 87 points and Delhi posted 136 points for fifth. Waverly finished with 249 team points.
Nate Ackley finished 36th with a time of 17:38 and Matt Atanasoff was 59th in 18:57.
Also for Waverly, Cavin Schillmoeller was 77th with a time of 19:42 and Bryaden Hurd placed 129th in 22:58.
Waverly took a pair of runners to the girls’ meet. Harper Minaker was 20th with a time of 20:43 and Elizabeth Vaughn took 38th in 22:15.
Waverly will be at the IAC Divisional meet in Newark Valley on Tuesday.
