Struck by curiosity
“If they can get away with Social Security, could I go on welfare?”
Thanks to first responders
“I was in a car wreck last week and I want to thank the people who responded. They were very nice, kind and professional. I want to thank them for helping me.
Replace the road crew
“The Athens Borough ought to hire the Sayre crew and get rid of the Athens crew to take care of the roads. They do a much better job in the summer and winter than the Athens Borough crew.”
Behind the push for mail-in ballots
“I think the reason the Democrats are pushing so hard for mail-in voting is if they don’t have the election results by November 3 or even by January 20 — who do you think is third in line? It would be Nancy Pelosi. I want American people to kind of think about this, and if you don’t think Nancy Pelosi will be the one in office, please check it out.”
Note: The 12th Amendment and accompanying Electoral Count Act of 1887 give states five weeks — this year, until Dec. 8 — to count their popular votes. If there is no clear Electoral College winner, The House of Representatives chooses the president, with each state, not each member, casting a single vote. The Senate chooses the vice president. This has only happened once — in 1825, when John Quincy Adams was elected.
Trump’s errors keep coming
“Where to begin with a president who doesn’t know how to be a president or how to be presidential? Suckers and losers? That could be a starting point … The list is almost endless. What a tragedy for America.”
Where did my sign go?
“To the people who took the Trump sign … There is a law against stealing political signs, you know.”
Thanks to garden caretaker
“I would like to say a big thank you to the gentleman who is taking care of the flowers in Sayre at the end of Lockhart St … It is a very dry summer and those flowers are lush and beautiful. Thank you, it looks lovely.”
9/11 death toll small compared to COVID
“On September 11, we sadly mourned the deaths of 3,000 Americans who died in the terrorist attacks 19 years ago. It would be good for Americans to recognize now that we have that kind of casualty every three days.”
Trump’s whiff on ObamaCare
“Two summers ago Donald Trump said ‘You’re going to have great healthcare at a much lower price and it will cost the United States nothing.’ … The number of people without insurance in the U.S. has risen for the first time in a decade.”
No masks?
“I could not believe the number of people at (a) soccer game not wearing masks … No-mask-wearers are what ruin attendance for others that do.”
