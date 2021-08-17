Sayre's fall teams are working hard as the season approaches. Above, Sayre's volleyball team participates in a serving drill in advance of its season opener with Canton and Galeton at the Williamson Tournament on Sept. 4. At right, members of Sayre's cross country team begin practice with a lap on the track. Sayre's cross country season is schedulked to begin at home on Sept. 14 against Sullivan County and Athens.

