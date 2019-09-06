Lady Redskins fall to Trojans

SAYRE — Troy started out hot and never cooled off in posting an 11-3 Northern Tier League win over Sayre Thursday night.
Nicole McClellan scored the first of her five goals early in the contest and the Trojans kept going from there.
Morgan May and Camille Roberts added two goals each for Troy with Autumn Dixon and Morgann Graybill adding a goal each. Assists were delivered by McClellan and Dixon.
Rozlyn Haney had all three Sayre goals.
“I was very proud of the girls tonight,” said Sayre Coach Tracy Mennig of her shorthanded squad. “They played hard and gave all they had the full 80 minutes. We discussed how they played at Tuesday’s game at practice yesterday and they decided that’s not who they are or who they want to be. The girls did what I asked of them tonight. I was very proud of all of them.”
Troy got off 47 shots to five for Sayre, and held an 11-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Adrianna Barnhart had 25 saves for Sayre, and Kylie Thompson had one save.
Sayre will visit Athens at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday
Athens 6, Wyalusing 1
ATHENS — With a 5-1 edge in corner kicks, the host Lady Wildcats only outshot Wyalusing 19-11, but the efficiency was clearly there for Athens.
Abby Sindioni stayed hot, recording two goals and adding two assists. Sam Markle notched two goals and added an assist. Hannah Walker and Krysta Manning had a goal each for Athens and Hannah Blackmon handed out an assist.
Athens will host Sayre on Tuesday.
