New York deer kill down slightly last season

ALBANY — New York hunters harvested an estimated 224,190 deer last season, including 103,787 bucks, according to DEC statistics released late last month.
The total deer kill was down by 1.6% from the 2018-19 season, while the buck tally was up by 6%.
A 9% decline in the antlerless deer take was the primary factor in the slight decline in the overall harvest.
As usual, the state’s Southern Zone comprised the bulk of the statewide harvest, with 193,954 whitetails taken. Northern Zone hunters accounted for 30,236 deer, DEC figures showed.
Locally, hunters in Tioga County shot 3,296 deer last season, including 1,711 bucks. The town of Owego led the way with 788 taken (434 bucks). Other area towns and their harvest totals were Barton (375, including 244 bucks); Spencer (325, 151) and Nichols (293, 168).
In Chemung County, DEC statistics showed an estimated 2,400 deer were killed, including 1,498 bucks. The Town of Southport topped all towns in the county with 433, including 277 bucks. In the Town of Chemung, hunters bagged 243 whitetails (138 bucks).
Statewide, bowhunters arrowed 51,618 deer, a 17.8% jump from 2018-19’s 43,832 total. Muzzleloader hunters shot 16,944 deer, down 6.5% from the previous season.
Crossbow hunters, limited to toting those implements during the latter half of the regular archery season as well as seasons where firearms are allowed, took 10,569 deer last year, down 2.4% from 2018-19 (10,829).
The state’s youth hunters bagged 1,148 deer during the three-day Columbus Day weekend offering for 14- and 15-year-olds. That number was up by 12 percent from the 2018-19 total of 1,025.
DEC officials also noted that the state’s hunters continue to develop a “Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow” strategy; the percentage of yearling bucks in last year’s harvest, at 37 percent, dropped to its lowest level ever. Meanwhile, the harvest of 2.5-year-old bucks (41 percent) exceeded that of yearling bucks.
DEC personnel last year continued their aggressive testing for Chronic Wasting Disease, and none of the 2,658 hunter-killed whitetails tested positive for CWD. The disease hasn’t been seen in the state’s deer herd since its initial discovery in central New York back in 2005.
A full report on the 2019-20 deer harvest is available on DEC’s website at: dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/2019deerrpt.pdf
