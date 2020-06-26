William Joseph “Billy” Prothero, 71, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2020.
He was born on June 4, 1949 in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late William and Helen Allunis Protheroe.
Billy was a 1970 graduate of Sayre High School. He worked for Robert Packer Hospital in the Housekeeping Department, retiring after many years of faithful service. Billy enjoyed visiting antique shops.
He is predeceased by his long-time friend, Bob Foster.
William is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Art Johnston of Athens, Pa., brother and sister-in-law, Kurt and JoAnn Protheroe of Kulpmont, Pa., sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Mike Shaver of Waverly, N.Y., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
Burial will follow in the Chemung Cemetery, Chemung, N.Y.
(Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
