ATHENS — A 52-year-old Sayre man is facing charges after an incident that occurred with a baseball bat and a butcher knife on Monday.
Officers were dispatched at roughly 9 p.m. that night for a call of a domestic dispute.
According to police, Carl Edward Reynolds had become enraged when a lock was placed on a door at the residence, which he had attempted to open with a butcher knife.
Reynolds continued to demand that the door be opened.
Once opened, Reynolds began swinging a baseball bat at two individuals. The two victims then noticed Reynolds was holding a butcher knife, police said.
At that point, Reynolds then swung the bat again, striking the kitchen stove, and breaking the glass surface, police said.
Officers said that Reynolds had admitted to the above proceedings, but also said he was acting in self defense because at one point one of the victims had been swinging at him.
The bat and knife were seized and logged as evidence, police said.
Reynolds is facing two counts each of harassment, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on $50,000 bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.
