Standings

Waverly 3-0

Athens 3-1

Candor 3-1

Elmira JV 3-1

Mansfeld 3-1

Troy 2-1

Notre Dame 1-2

Towanda 1-2

Spencer-VE 1-3

Tioga 0-4

Watkins Glen 0-4

Monday, June 14

Athens 48 Towanda 39

Athens 54 Elmira JV 28

Elmira JV 49 Tioga 23

Towanda 39 Tioga 26

Waverly 59 Spencer-VE 39

Candor 45 Watkins Glen 39

Notre Dame 56 Candor 55

Mansfeld 44 Watkins Glen 35

Mansfeld 53 Notre Dame 43

Troy 47 Spencer-VE 28

Wednesday, June 16

Waverly 44 Athens 41

Waverly 40 Towanda 26

Mansfeld 56 Troy 53 OT

Troy 50 Watkins Glen 40

Athens 48 Tioga 16

Candor 38 Tioga 28

Candor 57 Spencer-VE 52

Elmira JV 38 Mansfeld 33

Spencer-VE 44 Notre Dame 20

Elmira JV 40 Watkins Glen 36

Towanda 54 Notre Dame 43, exhibition

