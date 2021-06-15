TOWANDA'S JADEN WISE

School: Towanda
Athlete: Jaden Wise
Sports: Soccer, cross country, swimming, tennis
Letters earned: 10
Athletic awards/honors: Most improved player-tennis; Coaches award-tennis; Booster club award- cross country and swimming; Male runner of the year-cross country (2020/2021); Coaches award-swimming; Swimmer of the Year – swimming (2020/2021)
Class rank/GPA: 5 out of 100; 3.83
NTL/District/State Championships and honors: NTL honors: cross country (10th place); Swimming (2nd in the 200) (2nd in the 500); Districts: swimming 4th in 50 free
Academic awards/honors: Inducted into NHS; Invited to top 10 banquet for Towanda
Community service: Volunteer junior high swim coach for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons
Future plans: I plan on furthering my education I just am not sure where yet or what for
Athletic Director: Paul Lantz
Principal: Rebecca Stanfield
Parents: Amy Brennan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.