TOWANDA'S JADEN WISE
School: Towanda

Athlete: Jaden Wise

Sports: Soccer, cross country, swimming, tennis

Letters earned: 10

Athletic awards/honors: Most improved player-tennis; Coaches award-tennis; Booster club award- cross country and swimming; Male runner of the year-cross country (2020/2021); Coaches award-swimming; Swimmer of the Year – swimming (2020/2021)

Class rank/GPA: 5 out of 100; 3.83

NTL/District/State Championships and honors: NTL honors: cross country (10th place); Swimming (2nd in the 200) (2nd in the 500); Districts: swimming 4th in 50 free

Academic awards/honors: Inducted into NHS; Invited to top 10 banquet for Towanda

Community service: Volunteer junior high swim coach for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons

Future plans: I plan on furthering my education I just am not sure where yet or what for

Athletic Director: Paul Lantz

Principal: Rebecca Stanfield

Parents: Amy Brennan

