Wilhelmina P. Benjamin, 95, of Waverly, N.Y., formerly of Towanda Township, Pa. passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Elderwood Health Care Facility in Waverly, N.Y. Wilhelmina was born in Towanda, Pa. on August 18, 1924, the daughter of the late Lincoln and Bertha Benjamin Vanderpool Sr. She was employed by the A & P processing plant in Horseheads, N.Y. for over 16 years until retirement. Wilhelmina enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Wilhelmina’s family includes her children, Sandra L. Callison of Waverly, N.Y., James Lincoln (Diane) Benjamin of Alpine, NY, Randy D. (Elizabeth) Benjamin of Mars Hill, N.C., grandchildren, Wendy Underdown of Alpine, N.Y., Michael Benjamin of Alpine, N.Y., Dawn Benjamin of Fletcher, N.C., great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Tyler, Orey, and Jessie, sister, Betty (Joseph) Kutyana of Towanda as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, James William Benjamin on May 7, 2004, grandson, William Benjamin, brothers, Lincoln Vanderpool Jr., Clifford Vanderpool, Woodrow Vanderpool and wife Anna, sister, Dorothy Vanderpool and husband Howard and son-in-law, Gordon Callison.

Abiding with Wilhelmina’s request, no services will be held.

Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

Load comments