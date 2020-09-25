Approximately one in 50 people in the United States are at risk for a brain aneurysm, and Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month occurs each September to share the facts and information about them.
According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, about 6.5 million Americans are estimated to have an unruptured brain aneurysm, while 30,000 people in the United States suffer a brain aneurysm rupture each year.
About 50 percent of ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal, killing approximately 500,000 people worldwide every year.
Most aneurysms develop in people over 40 years old, with African-Americans and Hispanics about twice as likely to develop one.
Chemung County resident Fred Talada’s wife Debbie suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm in April of 2019, and is sharing their story with the hopes of raising awareness.
“I left about five minutes to 7:00 that morning … and I came back at 2:00 and found her on the floor,” Talada said about the day Debbie suffered the ruptured aneurysm. “I bent down to find out if she was OK or not. Finally, she picked her head up and looked at me and went back down.”
She was transferred to Robert Packer Hospital, where it was discovered what had happened.
Doctors removed a piece of her skull to remove the blood clots, and it was left out to allow room for swelling.
After a few more surgeries, Debbie was transferred to UPMC in Williamsport to begin rehabilitation on April 30.
“That (Friday), they had her walking with a walker,” Fred said.
Debbie returned to the Valley in July, and continued to rehab at Elderwood. At that point she was walking and whispering.
She had to undergo another surgery to drain more fluid from her brain.
She finally returned home in November, and Chemung County therapists worked with her in her house.
That changed when the pandemic hit in March.
“They didn’t want to bring COVID-19 in the home, so I became her therapist,” Fred said. “She proceeded to get better and better. She had the willpower to do it.”
Over the summer, Debbie spoke with her full voice for the first time since suffering the ruptured aneurysm.
“After 15 months of only a whisper, you have no idea how great it sounds to have your wife’s voice back,” Fred said.
Fred summed up the recovery process with two words.
“Hard work,” he said. “It hasn’t been easy.”
