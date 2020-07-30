NICHOLS — The Kirby Band will present three concerts on Monday nights in August at Kirby Park in Nichols.
The dates of the concerts are August 3, 10, and 17. On the fourth Monday evening of August, the 24th, Ain’t Misbehavin,’ a dance band which is part of the Kirby Band, will perform a concert.
The concerts will all begin at 7 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m. The concerts are free and open to the public.
The Kirby Band, one of the oldest community bands in the United States, began performing in 1876.
The Kirby Band is comprised of all volunteers. The Kirby Band provides quality musical programs with a variety of music from all genres including Broadway, jazz, movie scores, Dixieland, marches, and light classical. Amanda Smith is the Kirby Band’s conductor.
The Kirby Band is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.
For more information about the Kirby Band, visit www.kirbyband.com.
