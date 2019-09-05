WAVERLY — It’s time to prepare for the 11th Annual “Tastes of the Valley” hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The 2019 “Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley” will be held Thursday, October 17 at the LOOM on Waverly St., in Waverly, starting at 5:30 p.m. with “Tastes of the Valley” featuring local food vendors from Alliger’s House of Wings, Bluestone Brewing, Broad Street Pub, Coaches Pizza, Firehouse Subs, Jolly Farmer, Kurt’s Making Whoopie, Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill, Parrish Family Deli, Rail House Restaurant, Ted Clark’s Busy Market, The Grille at the Train Station and Yanuzzi’s Restaurant.
This year, the GVCC will be awarding one of these businesses with a “Best Dish” award voted on by attendees.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated the Friends of Valley Playland for renovations slated to begin this year.
Chamber Executive Director Eleanor Hill stated that the “‘Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley’ are important to the Chamber, and we’re excited that we can give back to worthy organizations that help make us a better place to live. We feel all the groups and organizations we have donated to in the past are vital to the growth of our area and we are happy to be able to contribute to them.”
Past donations have been awarded to the Valley Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Food Pantry, Greater Valley EMS, Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Humane Society, Stray Haven Animal Shelter, Sayre Historical Society, Susquehanna River Archeological Center, Tioga Point Museum, The Bridge of Penn York Valley Churches, Tioga County Open Door Mission/Red Door Mission, The Waverly Historical Society Museum, Valley ADE, Round Top Parks and Recreation and Richard L Bentley Community Park located at South Waverly Borough Hall.
A cash bar will be available. The Auction will begin at 7 p.m. with Auctioneer Donnie Ingham. Admission is just $12. Limited tickets are available from all Board of Directors or by calling the chamber office at 607-249-6192.
