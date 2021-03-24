Waverly uses late push to ward off Cardinals on the road

NEWARK VALLEY — The Waverly Wolverines boys soccer team needed a pair of late goals to fend off the Newark Valley Cardinals on the road pitch on Tuesday. The contest was tied at two goals apiece with less than five minutes remaining in the match. Peyton Bowen’s two goals and one assist pushed the Wolverines past the Cardinals to win in the final minutes by a score of 4-2.
“The boys absolutely made my day with such a well deserved win,” said Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck. “We were able to control possession for most of the game, but we were a little slow getting shots off in the first half.”
It didn’t take long for Waverly to find the back of the net as Bowen struck gold for his first goal of the game less than 10 minutes in. That shot came in between a swarm of defenders assisted by Griff Schillmoeller.
Less than eight minutes later, the Cardinals responded with John Simmons splitting two defenders to connect on the goal and tie the goal count. The Cardinals were unable to retain much possession after that in the first half as the Wolverines controlled the ball but were unable to score, bringing the score to a 1-1 tie at the halftime break.
Just as the Wolverines started fast in the first half, they started even faster in the second with Peyton Bowen. He was able to get a quick pass in from Nate Ryck to score just twenty-seconds into the half. The aggressive push down the field gave the road team a 2-1 lead until 9:34 left in the contest.
“The boys came out more aggressive in the second half,” said Eric Ryck. “Peyton was able to put a goal in right away and I think the team fed off that energy.”
That was when the Cardinals completed perhaps the goal of the game. The Cardinals came down the field in transition when Brady Hill ripped a shot off the gloves of Waverly keeper Cameron Mclsaac and Hill’s teammate Derrick Kalpokis headed the ball into the net to tie the game up late in the game.
Waverly added two late goals to secure the two-goal road victory. Nate Ryck broke the tie with 4:13 left, then Nick Vanhouten struck a shot over the head of Newark Valley keeper Brandon Randell with 45 seconds left.
Bowen’s two goals and one assist led the night while Nate Ryck also had a goal to go along with an assist. Mclsaac finished with six saves in the win, while Randell had 18 saves for the Cardinals.
Waverly also heavily led the corner kick category with 22 compared to Newark Valley’s eight.
“I owe it to my seniors for keeping the team calm when they tied it up,” said Eric Ryck. “They’re seasoned players and know what to do, so I think the younger players feed off of that.”
Both teams now have a record of 1-1 as the Waverly Wolverines will have a week off after a win before they return home to take on Watkins Glen on Tuesday. Newark Valley will play SVEC on Friday night at Dryden High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.