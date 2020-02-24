ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently reported that hunters harvested 1,505 black bears last year — 210 more than the year prior, representing a 16 percent increase.
DEC officials said the 2019 bear harvest played out differently across the state.
Hunters took a record 1,179 bears in the southern zone, a 46 percent increase from 804 in 2018 while hunters in the northern zone took only 326 bears — the fewest since 2011.
In part, the southern zone increase was a consequence of a below-average harvest in 2018 due to early snowfall and early denning by bears that year.
DEC noted some notable statistics for last year’s hunting season.
The largest number of bears taken in one day was 157, on November 16 — the opening day of the regular firearms season in the southern zone.
The heaviest dressed-weight bear reported was 643 pounds, taken in the Town of Thompson in Sullivan County.
Of all reported harvests, DEC officials said 17 bears were tagged. Six of these were originally tagged in Pennsylvania, one from Massachusetts, and one from New Jersey. The remainder were originally tagged in New York for a variety of reasons, including research, nuisance response, relocated urban bears, or released rehabilitated bears.
In Tioga County, two bears were harvested during bow season and two were regular firearm season.
In Chemung County, 11 were taken during bow season; one during muzzleloader season; and one during regular firearm season.
“Black bears are thriving in New York, and bear hunting seasons are a critical part of our state’s necessary population management,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The state’s accessible public lands offer great opportunities for bear hunting and the data DEC’s wildlife managers collect from the harvest continue to help us maintain healthy bear populations.”
