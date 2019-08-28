BUFFALO — On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed called on U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and the Department of Justice to investigate Gov. Andrew Cuomo for potential federal crimes and abuse of power.
Local motorists have reached out to Reed in recent weeks expressing their own concern with I-90 road conditions through the Seneca Nation.
“I am concerned for the safety of the traveling public along the stretch of Interstate 90 which runs through the Seneca Nation,” Reed said in the letter. “From the public’s view, this appears to be nothing more than the governor exacting political revenge on the Seneca Nation at the peril of public safety.”
“The federal funds have been delivered to repair the road, and it is time to fix the road before someone dies,” Reed said. “Given this information, I kindly request the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Governor and his office for the misuse of federal funds, the abuse of power and any and all other federal crimes, related or unrelated, uncovered in this investigation.”
Reports indicate that parts of the New York State Thruway caution drivers to reduce speeds to 45 miles per hour, and warn of poor road surface conditions.
Additionally, reports note that the state has not paved a three-mile stretch of that roadway for years because it runs through Seneca Nation land.
Allegations have surfaced that the dispute revolves around the Seneca Nation’s refusal to pay over $255 million in casino revenue to the state.
“The dangerous conditions of disrepair on this stretch of the thruway is a threat to the safety and property of all who use it — including thousands of Chautauqua County residents and our neighbors on the Seneca Nation,” Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello said.
“Just today, we hit a huge hole travelling through that stretch coming to our home (off the) Dunkirk Fredonia Exit, and we broke a tie rod and something else, and we lost the ability to steer properly,” one motorist said. “We had our 11-year-old daughter in the car.”
“We were lucky that we or other people did not get killed.,” the motorist added. “Ultimately, we had to wait on the side of the road for an hour for a tow truck.”
