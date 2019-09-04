GROTON — Waverly’s Lady Wolverines soccer squad made the trek north to Groton pay off with a 2-1 win in the season opener for both teams.
“Groton came out fast and were way more vocal than we were,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “Our first game jitters were very evident in the first half. They were beating us to every ball and were way more aggressive. We tested out a lot of players in different positions and in different formations.”
After a scoreless first half, Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook took a pass from Gabby Picco with 36:26 remaining in the game. Westbrook added another goal off a Picco assist at the 20:30 mark for a 2-0 lead.
“In the second half, we found what worked. With moving Kennedy Westbrook up top alongside Gabby Picco, we were able to catch Groton’s defenders off guard and create a lot of opportunities,” said Hogan. “Gabby is phenomenal at finding her teammates and is incredibly unselfish. She easily found Kennedy for both goals.”
Just over a minute later, Groton’s Framke Vitale made it a 2-1 game off an assist by Annie Falko, but the Indians would get no closer.
Waverly touched off 13 shots and Groton had eight. Kaitlyn Clark was credited for 10 saves in net for Waverly and each team took one corner kick.
“Cora Smith now leads the defensive line and has filled the role well,” said Hogan. “She and Melina Ortiz were voted captains this year. Melina worked directly in front of Cora. Melina is always great at providing support for every line in the formation.”
Hogan also had praise for some of her other ladies.
“Bella Romano responded very well to getting so much playing time today as a starting defender,” said the coach. “I was very impressed with how well she stepped up. Newcomer Paige Robinson played very well at the midfield while fellow newcomer Lea VanAllen was a strong force up top. Both these eighth graders had a great first varsity game while being asked to play the entire 80 minutes.”
Waverly will host Dryden on Friday.
Tioga 4, Moravia 1
MORAVIA — Tioga took a 2-1 halftime lead and slammed the door with two more goals in the second half in winning its opener.
Destini Sweet tallied twice for Tioga with Mackenzie Macumber and Jenna Smolinski adding a goal each.
Moravia’s Linae Russell was the first to tickle the back of the net.
“It was a nice win, especially coming back from an early 1-0 deficit,” said Tioga coach Jim Walsh. “Last year that might have spelled doom, but this year the girls responded. They scored quickly to even up the game and never looked back, scoring three more goals and closing the door on Moravia.”
Tioga got off 15 shots on goal and allowed Moravia just eight.
“Midfielder Madison Howey was instrumental in stopping Moravia attacks,” said Walsh. “Our three forwards had multiple shots at the goal; unfortunately, too many were wide of the net and not counted as shots on goal. That’s something to work on as we move forward.”
Tioga had the advantage in corner kicks, 9-2. Eve Wood had six saves for Tioga and Gabrielle Foley had one save. Moravia’s Abigail Myers had 11 saves.
Athens 1, Troy 1
ATHENS — Athens’ Abby Sindoni scored early in the first half and was matched later in the half by Troy.
And that was that.
Neither team could dent the net the rest of the way leaving the score tied at the end.
Northeast Bradford 7, Sayre 4
LERAYSVILLE — Sayre scored the game’s first three goals only to see Northeast Bradford come roaring back.
“It was a tough first game,” said Sayre Coach Tracy Mennig. “My only thought ... we can only go up from here. It was a rough game. I just hope we can learn from it.”
Rozlyn Haney scored unassisted just 1:29 into the game, and Lauren Krall took a feed from Gabby Randall and scored just 31 seconds later.
Just before the halfway point of the first half, Haney scored again with an Abby Moliski assist and the Lady Redskins were cruising.
Then the Lady Panthers pounced. Maisie Neuber got Northeast on the board with an assist from Kayleigh Thomas. Before the half ended, NEB added another goal from that same connection, and Kelsie Cowles scored to make it 3-3.
Rozlyn Haney connected on a penalty kick to give Sayre a 4-3 lead early in the second half but Neuber scored unassisted just a few minutes later.
Then, in a span of 40 seconds, the Panthers put two more goals on the board and added another as the game wound down.
Naomi Blythemade nine saves for NEB. Adrianna Barnhart stopped 20 shots and Kylie Thompson had one save for Sayre.
The Lady Redskins will host Troy on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.