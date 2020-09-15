Certain court sentencings in Bradford County will soon stop being handled remotely, as sheriff’s deputies have spent a significant amount of time tracking down people who failed to show up to jail as ordered.
During an update to the county’s Prison Board Thursday, District Attorney Chad Salsman said the sheriff’s office has dealt with seven of these cases in recent months, which result in additional charges for the subject.
“It’s just not a great situation,” Salsman noted.
He and Sheriff C.J. Walters met with President Judge Maureen Beirne and Judge Evan Williams III about the issue last week.
Under the new procedure, which will go into effect on or around Sept. 28, those who don’t reside in the Bradford County Correctional Facility will be required to show up for their sentencings in-person.
“If they are sentenced to jail, the sheriffs can take them to jail and there shouldn’t be any problems,” Salsman explained.
By continuing to hold sentencings via Zoom for those in the jail, Walters said they will still be able to protect inmates from potentially bringing COVID-19 into the correctional facility from the outside.
New inmates coming into the jail are subject to a 14-day precautionary quarantine period.
