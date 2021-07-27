Local leaders need to publicly endorse vaccines
Congressman Keller, Senator Yaw, Representative Pickett, and Commissioners McLinko, Miller, and Sullivan: Would you please publicly endorse vaccines and publicly tell your constituents that they are safe — and the only significant way to ensure that children go back to school and workers back to the office without the need for masks. If you’ve received the vaccine and won’t do the above — you’re a hypocrite.
Round Top roads
1. Athens Township has put a great deal of work and great deal of effort into Round Top Park and it’s really nice with the new playgrounds and new pavilions. It’s really nice, but what in the world is the story with the road? The road into Round Top Park is horrendous. It is so bad you can hardly traverse it without leaving your car in one of the holes. Come on, Athens Township. You did a wonderful job on the park. Lets take care of the roads so people can enjoy it without ruining their car. It’s ridiculous to have such a nice place and a terrible way into it.
2. I think it’s about time for the Athens Township Supervisors to go up to Round Top and check out the conditions of the roads. Why would anyone want to visit the park the way the roads are. I’m just sayin’.
Dog ordinance enforcement
Don’t bother complaining about a neighbor’s waking you up at night. The Waverly court judge refuses to enforce the dog ordinance.
Biden lockdown?
They’re talking about lockdowns again. Biden should be locked down. He’s the one spreading that COVID again.
Shields for SASD
The Sayre district is one of the few districts in our area that did not offer the plexiglass desktop shields for their students during the pandemic. Students wore masks all day. Other districts received financial help or grants to provide the shields. The Sayre School Board and administration should be prepared to provide these movable shields for our students if the mask restrictions are reenacted for the 2021-2022 school year.
Fauci
Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans decided to make Anthony Fauci their arch-enemy, having found in the immunologist a perfect target with which to whip up their base. Fauci, of course, is everything the GOP hates. A man of science with not one, but two degrees, who displays a treasonous level of disrespect by failing to agree with every single thing that Donald Trump said about the virus and refused to say to reporters “I actually think injecting bleach into your veins as a great idea.”
Changing times
When I was in college, I paid for my first car, a 1963 Ford galaxie, by working for McDonald’s in Montoursville for $1.05/hour. It was a great first job. When McDonald’s opened in Sayre, they offered me an assistant manager’s job that would have paid me more than my teaching job at that time. Now President Biden wants to have a minimum starting wage of $15/hour. Currently, WalMart, CVS Pharmacy and Leprinos all pay more than that. McDonald’s can’t afford to pay $15/hour to a burger flipper if the customer isn’t willing to pay $15 for the burger that was flipped.
Come on, Joe
Come on, Joe. You said you were for the middle class. We pay more for gas. We pay more for food. We pay more for energy. That ain’t nothing but a tax increase, but you give criminals a “get out of jail free” card and you pay people not to work. At this rate, the middle class will be joining the “welfare nation.” We need a change in a hurry.
Food complaint
How disgusting it is to go to the market and buy what look like beautiful strawberries and beautiful tomatoes and when you attempt to eat them or try to prepare them there’s absolutely no taste to them. They’ve been chemically treated. It’s infuriating!
Properties for sale still need to be maintained
When you put your sign on property for sale, your responsibility just starts. You or the property owner should still maintain that property, by cutting the grass and the appearance of the property. Ride around the Valley. Some grass is so high you cannot read the realty sign. What a shame. Think of this. The only ones that profit on the sale is the real estate people. Get your act together and clean up the properties in your listings.
Carnival
I was just wondering if there was any way as soon as COVID-19 and the health crisis truly abates if maybe next summer we could get back the carnival again in either South Waverly, Sayre or Athens. It would be nice to have it in at least one of the three locations. South Waverly Community Hall grounds, Riverfront Park in Sayre or the Valley Playland area in Athens. It was very well received and it would be nice to get it back again.
More on COVID
Fauci was on fake CNN over the weekend saying there’s two types of America: unvaccinated and vaccinated. They’re saying that there might be a mandate on mask wearing again. The question is: Biden opened the border up. Why? Nine-hundred-plus COVID positive. People refusing the get the vaccine and being put on busses and planes in the middle of the night and being taken any place in the United States they want to go. Come on. Why the hell doesn’t Biden do his job? Friggin’ idiot.
