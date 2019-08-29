OWEGO — The first annual Tioga County Restaurant Week is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 20.
As do restaurant weeks in other areas throughout the region, the occasion looks to spotlight local restaurants and encourage new customers by presenting an opportunity to check out restaurants that will offer special prices and menus.
The event is hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and the Tioga County Tourism office.
Establishments looking for more information about program details and participation are encouraged to contact the county chamber at (607) 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.