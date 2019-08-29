OWEGO — The first annual Tioga County Restaurant Week is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 20.

As do restaurant weeks in other areas throughout the region, the occasion looks to spotlight local restaurants and encourage new customers by presenting an opportunity to check out restaurants that will offer special prices and menus.

The event is hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and the Tioga County Tourism office.

Establishments looking for more information about program details and participation are encouraged to contact the county chamber at (607) 687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com.

