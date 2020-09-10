Jay L. Carnrike, 58 , of Sayre, Pa. passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Sayre, Pa. to the late Joseph Carnrike and Genevieve Platt Carnrike. He is predeceased by his brothers, William and Alan Carnrike and step-father Richard L Babcock.
Jay is survived by his brothers Joseph L Carnrike Jr (late Becky Morley) of Lockwood, Victor (Audrey) Carnrike of Barton, Glen (Lisa) Carnrike of Sayre, Jonathon Carnrike of Towanda, Michael (Elodie) Carnrike of Blackburn, Va., Sisters Joyce (Brian) Newman of Athens, Jackie (Brian) Wolcott of Waverly, Julie (Michael) Farnham of Lockwood and Jodi Carnrike of Lockwood, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jay graduated from Sayre High School. He became a construction worker, working for many local contractors. He enjoyed spending time with his family most of all. Jay loved watching NASCAR and any local sporting event his nieces and nephews played in. Most importantly, he cared for his parents, living with them, and caring for them in their days of need. He was such a special person to his family and will be sadly missed!
The family will hold a celebration of life Saturday September 12, 2020 at 310 E Lockhart St Sayre, Pa. from 3-5 p.m.
Jay will be laid to rest in Tioga Point Cemetery with his parents at a later date.
