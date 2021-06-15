TROY'S OWEN WILLIAMS
School: Troy

Athlete: Owen Williams

Sports: Cross country, soccer, basketball, track and field

Letters earned: 14

Athletic awards/honors: Cross country- 4-time NTL All-Star, Troy Male Runner of the Year twice; Region team three times; NTL Newcomer of the Year; Lions Club 2019 High Achiever Athlete; 3-time team captain; Soccer- Freshman All-Region Rookie Team; Troy MVP 2018; Most Diverse Player 2017; 2nd team All-Star twice; 104 saves in 2020 season; Team captain; Basketball — Troy Defensive Player of the Year 2018; Troy Mr. Hustle 2021; Track and field — District qualifier 3 times — 4X800, 2 times- 3200 meters; 2018 Troy Most Points on Track; Troy Freshman of the Year; 3-time team captain

Class rank/GPA:

1st or 2nd out of 95; 99.5

NTL/District/State Championships and honors: 2021 NTL Basketball Champions

Academic awards/honors: HOBY Leadership Attendee; US Senate Youth Finalist; FBLA- District 1st place Sports and Entertainment Management; 2nd place Management Decision Making; NHS

Community Service: Boy Scouts of America; 125+ Hours, Environmental Club; 45+ Hours; NHS; 15 Hours; Interact Club; 10 Hours

Community awards/accolades: Eagle Scout; 1st place in Nation for Trex Recycling Challenge through Troy Environmental Club (President and Founder); District Choir Bass 2

Future Plans: Attend Yale University for Global Affairs or Environmental Science

Athletic Director: Shawn Bruce

Principal: Daniel Brenner

Parents: Tricia and Evan Williams

