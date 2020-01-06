NICHOLS — As part of the ongoing commitment of Tioga Downs to support its surrounding community, the casino, along with its owner Jeff Gural, recently presented $510,309 in funding from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation to local organizations.
The foundation presented the award recipients with their share at a check presentation held on Friday, Jan. 3.
The award is the second of two $500,000 check presentations held by the non-profit organization that reviews and selects the applications for grant funding.
“I am honored to be able to give back to a community that has always had a special place in my heart and proud to support these deserving recipients as we anticipate awarding more grant funding in 2020,” said Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs.
Recipients of the funding include:
- First Baptist Church of Owego
- North Central Sight Services
- Camp Ahwaga Association Inc.
- Western Broome Meals on Wheels
- Penn-York Valley Habitat for Humanity
- All Saints Episcopal Church
- Campville Fire Department
- Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA Inc
- Tioga Central School
- North Barton Grange #45
- Trinity Episcopal Church
- Bradford County Action, Inc
- Special Olympics Pennsylvania — Bradford/ Sullivan
- Broome Tioga BOCES
- Greater Valley EMS
- Broome County Gang Prevention, Inc
- Waverly Recreation Booster Club
- Tioga County Open Door Mission
- Fenton Free Library Association
- Bradford County Regional Arts Council
- Economic Opportunity Program, Inc. of Chemung
- SEEDs of Hope Binghamton, Inc.
- LeRoy Heritage Museum, Inc.
- Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, Inc.
- Tioga Opportunities — Project Neighbor of Newark Valley
- Catholic Schools of Broome County
- Endicott Performing Arts Center
- Broome County Humane Society & Relief Association
- Secure Rehabilitation and Vocational Enterprises, Inc
- Berkshire Free Library
- Friends of Broome County Public Library
- Salvation Army of Binghamton
- Danielle House
- Police Athletic League of Binghamton NY
- Discovery Center of the Southern Tier
- Junior Achievement of Central Upstate NY
- Goodwill Theatre, Inc.
In order to qualify for funding through the Foundation, applicants must be charitable, religious, literary, scientific or educational groups operating in Broome, Tioga, Chemung or Bradford counties. Qualifying 501©(3) organizations have the opportunity to apply twice annually for awards, during the July and January cycle. Accounting for both award periods, Tioga Downs donated over $1 million during 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.