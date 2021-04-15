Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to light rain in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.