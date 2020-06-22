The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) issued guidance for a phased reopening in May, that included regular screening of athletes.
Screening, however, is far different from testing. Symptoms of COVID-19 don’t always show up immediately, meaning players can spread it before they even know they have it.
The NFHS screening guidelines include checking for fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath. That would be fine if it was supplemental to testing, but there is no guarantee tests will be regularly available for high schools, whether it be for athletes or anybody else.
Athens Area School District recently approved a return-to-play plan for its sports teams that is now in Phase Two, aligned with Bradford County being in the Green Phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
The Athens plan includes the screening procedure suggested by the NFHS. It also says practices should be run in small groups and non-contact.
The plan is solid on the surface, but almost every Fall sport requires being in close proximity to another person or some sort of contact during competition.
As professional athletes began returning to their team facilities in preparation to begin or restart the season, they brought COVID-19 with them.
On Friday morning, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that five players and three staffers at the team facility in Clearwater, Fla. had tested positive for coronavirus. The team has closed its facility indefinitely.
A player in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, who had also recently been in the Phillies system, began exhibiting symptoms, and Toronto closed its facility.
This came days after Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association made significant progress on the potential for a season in 2020.
Just 23 miles from Clearwater, three players on the Tampa Bay Lightning also tested positive. The NHL is currently in Phase Two of its return-to-play plan. Players are permitted to attend voluntary workouts in small groups.
It is not just in the pros either. Over a dozen football players at the University of Texas tested positive just days after voluntary workouts began on June 15. At Clemson in South Carolina, 23 football players have tested positive.
The increasing number of cases in athletes at elite levels is unwelcome news to high school sports.
If the virus is going to stay contained, and a second wave is to be avoided, state athletic associations should strongly consider canceling high school sports until at least the Spring. This even goes for states that are experiencing a decline in new cases.
Sports are an important part of life. My job revolves around sports. But putting students at risk just to play a game is not worth it. There are far too many factors that outweigh the benefits of fun and competition.
Using football as an example — if a player contracts the coronavirus from an opponent, he will then take it back to his school, exposing not only his teammates, but the entire student body. The pandemic has already done enough damage to education. The last thing we need is large numbers of students contracting a potentially deadly virus.
If the cases are slipping through the cracks at the highest level, it is bound to happen at all levels.
The NBA and NHL’s plan essentially requires players to remain in a “bubble,” limiting contact with anyone who has not been approved to be present.
For high schoolers, sports are not a job. There is no way to create a plan to seal them off without jeopardizing their mental health and education.
You can not put high school students in a bubble, unless that bubble is their home. Logistics don’t allow for an entire schedule of neutral site games and confining players to hotel rooms.
Until a vaccine is available, I do not see a way high school sports are feasible without an incredibly high risk.
It is an unfortunate reality, but one we must face.
Efforts should be directed toward providing the best education possible under the circumstances, and then the possibility of sports can be reevaluated.
If the professional leagues figure something out, it might be tempting to emulate parts of that. It will be important to remain steadfast in order to protect students and their families.
Unless a significant breakthrough is made in the next month, we should start bracing for a Fall without high school sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.