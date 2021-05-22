Burglary investigation
Pennsylvania state police are investigating a reported burglary at 35746 Route 187 in Windham Township.
According to police, a red and black Honda TRx300 four wheeler was taken from the garage sometime between April 26 and April 29.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda Barracks at (570) 265-2186.
Crash
A Mildred man faces a summary violation after Pennsylvania state police said his 2000 Ford Ranger struck the rear of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped at the intersection of Penn Drive and Route 220 in Monroe Borough and then fled the scene.
Police said the driver of the Ranger, 26-year-old Tyler E. Allen, was not injured, nor was the driver of the Silverado.
False reports
A Towanda woman faces the misdemeanor charges of false report – falsely incriminate another and unsworn falsification to authorities.
According to Towanda Borough Police, 37-year-old Brandy Lynn Brown reported on March 13 that a man known to her got in the backseat of her vehicle after she had pumped gas and strangled her with a phone charging cable. However, police found that the suspect had been working during the time the incident allegedly occurred, which was verified by his supervisor. Police were unable to get back in touch with Brown.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.
Simple assault
An Ulster man faces the misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and summary harassment following an April 27 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 40-year-old Thomas Walter Darrow struck another person at his Ulster home, but left the scene before police arrived. He was found an hour-and-a-half later in a silver Mercedes ML320 on Route 220.
Darrow was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail, which was decreased to $25,000. He had since been released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.
