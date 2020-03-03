SAYRE – A collection of items relating to downtown Sayre has been added to the Sayre Historical Society’s Annual Dinner on Tuesday, March 10 at the Sayre High School with a program on the Junction Canal.
The dinner and program are open to the public and reservations can be made by calling Mary Sargent at (570) 888-6081 or Tom Collins at (570) 888-6821 before March 5. The cost is $20.
The dinner will be prepared by the Nutrition Group at Sayre Area High School. The menu will feature chicken in gravy over biscuits, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and Cherry Crisp Ice Cream or Brownie Sundaes.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. The program will follow dinner.
The photographs and artifacts are being compiled as part of a new exhibit opening on Saturday, April 4 titled “Downtown: A History of Sayre’s Business Community.”
Special emphasis will be on the changing nature of Sayre’s downtown with photographs of chocolatier Hal Lambert, drug store owner Sid Glaser, the landmark Art Reagan sign, John Collins of Hicks and Collins and even the “Rag Man.” The exhibit will run until September 2.
The dinner program will be presented by Sayre native Mary Ellen Kunst, historian for the Town of Chemung.
“The program will be a comprehensive look at the Junction Canal during the years 1858 to 1871,” said Kunst. “The canals were crucial to the transportation revolution, improving the infrastructure and bringing prosperity to this area.”
The Sayre Area School District Archives will be open prior to dinner courtesy of Dave and Leslie Lantz.
The Sayre Historical Society is a non-profit historic preservation organization staffed by volunteers and located in the Lehigh Valley Railroad Passenger Station. The member-supported group receives funds from the Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. Visit www.sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook for more information.
