ATHENS — Athens returned a wealth of skill players to their football team, but only one starting offensive lineman, Dylan Harford, returned this year. Friday night’s game indicates that Harford’s leadership and new talent may be enough to support the depth at the skill positions. Athens rolled after early mental mistakes to beat Hanover Area 44-6.
The Wildcats scored on their opening two drives to take an early 13-0 lead. Athens opened the scoring with a five-play, 44-yard drive capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Mason Lister to Karter Rude. Shayne Reid ripped off a 45-yard run to put Athens on the Hanover ten yard line in the second drive. Caleb Nichols punctuated the drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Hanover Area blocked the extra point attempt.
The offense sputtered on Athens’ third drive. A costly unsportsmanlike penalty rattled the Wildcats temporarily. Lister was intercepted on a pass attempt deep in Athens territory. Hanover Area’s Christian Torres connected with Jake Zola for 19-yard touchdown three plays later. Athens blocked the extra point attempt.
The Wildcats regrouped and scored on their next three possessions before halftime. Lister connected with JJ Babcock for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Reid got open for a 26-yard touchdown reception from Lister. Reid added a field goal as well before the first half expired. At halftime, Athens had built a 30-6 lead.
Jared Peterson returned the second half kickoff 38 yards and the Wildcats continued to roll. Six plays later, Reid rushed into the end zone from 14 yards out to score again. The Wildcats’ lead grew to 37-6.
Athens added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter when Jaden Wright rushed into the end zone from five yards out.
Athens’ defense stifled the Hanover offensive attack all game. Hanover managed just four first downs and 47 yards.
Athens’ head coach Jack Young was cautiously pleased with his team’s effort. He commented “We did a lot a good things and we have a lot of places to improve upon. But, we’ll take it.”
Athens’ skill players put up lots of numbers. Lister was 7 of 13 passing with three touchdowns and an interception. Babcock hauled in two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. Reid had a touchdown reception and 10 rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown as well. Reid also had a 27 yard field goal and was 5-of-6 on PATs. Jaden Wright added seven rushes for 48 yards.
Athens will host Troy on Sept. 3.
