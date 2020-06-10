SAYRE — Community members gathered to hold a candlelight vigil held in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Riverfront Park on Tuesday evening.
Protests have been held across the country and around the world following the death of George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.
Floyd’s funeral was held in Houston on Tuesday afternoon.
Speakers at the vigil included NAACP of Elmira Vice President Dr. Jimmie Smith, and board member Jackie Council.
During his speech, Smith acknowledged the large amount of young people who have taken a stand against systemic racism and injustice.
“Their voices will be heard,” Smith said.
Council echoed the sentiment, but added that in order to create change, people need to vote.
“The work after protesting is most important,” she said.
After the speeches and a prayer, people lined up and each read the name of a black person who has been killed by police in the past several years.
Candles were then lit, followed by moments of silence and reflection. The crowd was silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that the officer held his knee on George Floyd’s neck.
The candlelight vigil was organized by a group of Athens teachers, with the idea of showing solidarity instead of anger.
“I think it was definitely a moment that helped this community bond, and realize that we are ready to make changes,” said Jessica Attardo, who helped plan the event.
Attardo also noted the importance of holding an event like this in a rural community that is mostly white.
“It’s important because we still have a black community here,” she said. “They need to know that we are here for them. They need to know that we will stand up for them … To have these people come here and show that they are on that same page, and that (the black community) will always be defended by us is a message we need to give our kids.”
Smith also spoke on the topic of racism in rural America.
“I think it’s very important that they understand that we’re all in this together,” he said. “Until we all understand what the issues are, we will not solve the problem.”
