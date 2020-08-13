Chemung County added two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 151.
The county has added 12 new cases in the past three days. Fourteen cases are currently active.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of coronavirus and 134 have recovered.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Tioga County remained at 202 on Wednesday, according to a press release from County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
Five cases are currently active, and 75 additional individuals are under mandatory quarantine.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 172. Elderwood has recorded 49 recoveries, and is now free of the virus.
Over 426,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County remained at 83 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven additional cases have also been deemed probable.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where 32 cases are the most in the county. Athens has seen eight positive cases of coronavirus.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 117,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 7,300 have died due to complications of the virus.
