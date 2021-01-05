CARMEL, Ind. — Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, announces today that its subsidiary, TCC, donated $60,000 to veterans organizations nationwide as a part of the company’s fourth annual Veterans Rock program to celebrate people in the service for Veterans Day.
The $60,000 donated by TCC is being divided among 24 veterans organizations across the nation, including Veterans of Foreign Wars in Rome, that received $2,500. The organization was selected by one of TCC’s local teams as a part of the company’s efforts to have its employees lead and execute its philanthropic initiatives.
“This is our fourth year hosting the Veterans Rock program, and we are proud to continue recognizing deserving service men and women across the country,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “This is the least we can do as a thank you to our service members who have sacrificed so much for our country and to these organizations that provide so much support for them and their families.”
