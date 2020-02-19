ULSTER — An Ulster man was recently jailed in lieu of $55,000 straight bail after Pennslyvania State Police said he had choked a minor.
Officers said they were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 4 for a report of a domestic assault, where a 17-year-old minor explained that Christopher Michael Shulas, 42, had picked up, body slammed, choked the minor, making it hard to breathe.
Shulas also allegedly said he was going to kill the individual, and then left the area on foot, police said.
Officers were able to locate Shulas about 15 minutes later, walking down the road, and was resultantly placed under arrest.
Shulas is facing one count each of strangulation, endangering welfare of children, terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.
Shulas was arraigned that evening by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox for MDJ Todd Carr, and is scheduled to answer the above charges today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.