ULSTER — An Ulster man was recently jailed in lieu of $55,000 straight bail after Pennslyvania State Police said he had choked a minor.

Officers said they were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 4 for a report of a domestic assault, where a 17-year-old minor explained that Christopher Michael Shulas, 42, had picked up, body slammed, choked the minor, making it hard to breathe.

Shulas also allegedly said he was going to kill the individual, and then left the area on foot, police said.

Officers were able to locate Shulas about 15 minutes later, walking down the road, and was resultantly placed under arrest.

Shulas is facing one count each of strangulation, endangering welfare of children, terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.

Shulas was arraigned that evening by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox for MDJ Todd Carr, and is scheduled to answer the above charges today.

