The Kirby Band will be presenting a four-week Monday night concert series in August. The concert series will begin on Monday, August 5, and will continue Monday, August 12, August 19, and August 26. All the concerts will begin at 7PM. The public is invited to attend these concerts at the Nichols United Methodist Church in Nichols, NY. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
The Kirby Band, one of the oldest continuously performing bands in the United States, began performing in 1876. The Kirby Band is comprised of all volunteers. The Kirby Band provides quality musical programs with a variety of music from all genres including Broadway, jazz, movie scores, Dixieland, marches, and light classical. Donald Van Scoy is the Kirby Band’s conductor with Amanda Smith as co-conductor.
The Kirby Band is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program administered by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes. For more information about the Kirby Band, persons may visit the Kirby Band website at www.kirbyband.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.