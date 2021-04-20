Dart Drive’s ‘Field of Dreams’ finds rejuvenated purpose

ITHACA — Just about five miles outside Ithaca College’s campus, and about 45 minutes north of Waverly, New York lies a backyard on Lansing’s Dart Drive converted into a Wiffle Ball paradise. A field that was installed last year saw what most things saw in 2020. Very little human interaction, laughs, cheers, and just about anything else you can associate with playing recreational sports.
Jack Powers, an Ithaca College student and commissioner of the Ithaca Wiffle Ball League has changed all of that for a lot of local college students. Powers has developed a recreational league where people can come to play Wiffle Ball and be social with one another in a time where that kind of interaction is hard to come by. And of course, all doing that under safe and cautious measures in the age of living in a pandemic, where things in New York State are finally starting to look up.
“From a coordinating standpoint, I don’t think it was that much harder than it would have been if we were in a pre-pandemic world,” said Powers. “My family and I have been fortunate enough to be vaccinated for a whole so I’m glad we could figure out a way to do this safely.”
Powers didn’t always have the luxury of having a good backyard for Wiffle ball. In fact, most of his childhood he wanted to do something like this but couldn’t until last year when he moved to a new house. So finally, a year after living through a pandemic, he finally thought now was the time to strike before it was too late.
“Wiffle Ball has always had a special place in my heart, and when I moved to Ithaca before seventh grade, we discovered the backyard was just not suitable to play Wiffle Ball,” added the league commissioner.
“When we got here last year, I was 20 years old, but I did not care. We went ahead and hired people to install fencing. For the longest time I was on the fence about a league, but I was finally convinced by a friend, Steve Durr, and I thought it was really now or never.”
As for the league itself, opening day began on Saturday with all six teams playing on the Dart Diamond at Pepper Park with six inning contests. One unique rule the league holds is that there are no walks. If a batter is walked, they will be thrown a lob ball that is easier to hit. This makes for more offense in the contest.
The teams that make up the league are the Washington Wiffle Ball team, Pepper Pack, The Prospects, The Four Horsemen, IS team and the Wegman’s Wiffle Baggers. The Prospects currently lead the league with a 2-0 record, outsourcing their opponents 11-1 combined to start the season.
Though playing ball has been fun, Powers and many other college students say that it is more than just playing. It’s a sense of normalcy. A feeling and term we search for all too often in today’s age, but for students at the end of their college journey, it could not be truer.
“This is what college is supposed to feel like,” said Paul Brecht, a Groton native and senior at Ithaca College. Brecht was also a first team All-IAC boys basketball selection in 2017 where he took the court against local schools such as Spencer-Van Etten and Tioga. “Today might have been the most fun I’ve had at college in a while. There’s nothing quite like a bunch of basically grown men playing Wiffle Ball on a mini-field in the mud.”
League members such as John Vicari and Dante Furco are also aware of the rare opportunity, they have to play sports with friends.
“Playing sports with your friends is always a great time,” Vicari noted. “I’m glad there is an opportunity to do so in a safe and fun environment.”
“With the current circumstances, it’s difficult to get together with friends, but being outside and following Covid guidelines, we are able to play and have a great time,” added Furco.
In many cases it may seem like the last year was a time that you’ll never get back. You don’t have to be in college to realize that, but for the players at Dart Diamond, it seems like they’re starting to get some of that time left before it’s said and done with.
“You’ll never make up the time that we lost but hanging out with the guys playing some Wiffle Ball made it feel like we were and that was just awesome,” said Ithaca College junior and Times Correspondent Ben Bachrach.
So, teams will continue to battle it out in the backyard for a championship at the end of the season. However, the feeling of being a kid again playing ball with your school friend’s is the real prize for the members of the Ithaca Wiffle Ball League.
That was something Powers didn’t really know he had the power of doing when putting the league together for the spring of 2021. However, when putting it in perspective, it’s not something that he will soon forget.
“I didn’t expect bringing everyone together again to feel as good as it did,” Powers added. “I’m kind of getting emotional talking about it right now, but we’ve had so little go right for so long and even just being out there for a few hours, it was arguably the first time for a lot of people that things felt normal again.
