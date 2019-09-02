GALETON — The first win of the 2019 boys soccer season for Sayre is still in the future, but the Redskins did take one half step forward after Friday’s loss to Galeton in Saturday’s consolation game at the Galeton Tournament.
Sayre took a solid 4-1 lead over Williamson into halftime before settling for a 5-5 draw. Each team was led by a hat trick.
Mason Hughey of Sayre and Williamson’s Ezra Sprow each netted three goals in the contest.
Hughey tallied two goals in the opening half, Cody VanBenthyusen added a score and Brayden Post netted his first career varsity goal in the first half.
Post notched the first goal at the 37:24 mark and VanBenthyusen added a goal, his second of the season, with 29:32 to play in the half.
Hughey then got his first goal of the game less than a miunute later to make it 3-0 Redskins with 28:51 left to the half.
Ryan Langworthy got Williamson on the board with 6:56 left in the half, but Hughey matched that just 13 seconds later to make it a 4-1 game.
The Warriors embarked on the comeback trail early in the second half when Wyatt Kibbe scored at the 34:50 mark.
Sprow then got in on the act, scoring with 29:45 to play.
Hughey answered that goal with a strike at the 29:19 mark to make it 5-3, but Sprow wasn’t done.
After making it a one-goal game with a tally at the 7:58 mark, Sprow got the equalzier with 1:21 to play.
Sayre got off 21 shots and Williamson touched off 37. Williamson also led in corner kicks 9-3 with four of the nine in overtime.
Trevor Campbell had 16 saves for Sayre on 28 shots in the first half and overtime. Connor Young made three saves in goal for Sayre on nine second-half shots.
Sayre will visit North Penn/Liberty at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
———
SVEC 6, Susquehanna Valley 2
KIRKWOOD — Up 2-0 at the half, SVEC’s Eagles soared to a big nonleague road win on Saturday.
Alex Ducett had a big game for the Eagles, netting a hat trick. Daniel Thomas, Jacob Banks and Jayden Grube each added a goal for SVEC. Lance Jensen had two assists and Mason Holmes had one assist for the Eagles.
Ethan Brusso and Garrett Bieber had unassisted goals for the Sabers.
SVEC got off 18 shots to four for Susquehanna Valley and led 4-1 in corner kicks.
Brayden Krebs had a fairly quiet day, recording two saves. Susquehanna Valley’s Sean Bronson stopped seven shots.
SVEC will host Lansing at 4:30 p.m on Wednesday.
———
Girls Soccer
MONTOURSVILLE — Athens opened the Montoursville Tournament in fine fashion Saturday, rolling over South Williamsport by a 5-0 count before falling to Montoursville 6-1 in the second contest.
Abby Sindini scored a hat trick to lead Athens to the win. Krysta Manning and Hannah Blackmon added a goal each.
Sindoni got the goal for Athens in the nightcap.
Athens will host Troy at 5:30 p.m. today in a key early-season Northern Tier League contest.
