GREENWAY SIGN

The Carantouan Greenway’s Forbidden Path, a 1/2 mile woodlands trail in the village of Waverly, ends at the Carantouan Spring. The spring represents a historic Andaste Indian site. A new sign has been erected on the path, identifying the spring as a drinking fountain of the Andaste and their successors from prehistoric times. The sign was donated by the DePumpo and Harding families, as a memorial to Kathryn DePumpo Harding. The Forbidden Path is open to the public and the trailhead can be accessed at the junction of NY Rt. 17C and PA Rt. 220 in Waverly, NY. Visit http://www.carantouangreenway.org/

