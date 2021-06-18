NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD'S GRACE FARRER

School: North Penn-Mansfield
Athlete: Grace Farrer
Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track
Athletic awards and honors: Fourth place (team) cross country at districts 2018; Top 10 NTL (2016, 2018)
Class rank/GPA: 17th out of 91/97.2396
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Fourth place (team) cross country districts 2018; second place (team) XC NTL Coaches Invite 2017; 14th place XC NTL Coaches Invite 2016; 10th place XC Coaches Invite 2015. District qualifier (4x800) 2018.
Academic awards/honors: National Honor Society; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership, Honor Roll, High Honor Roll.
Community service: Made and donated masks at the start of COVID-19.
Community awards/accolades:
Attended the Hugh O’Brian
Youth Leadership Seminar
Future plans:
Attend Susquehanna University majoring in biomedicine while competing on the track and cross country teams.
Athletic Director: Wes Detar
Principal: Bill David
Parents: Kristen Farrer; Michael Ferrar
