NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD'S GRACE FARRER
School: North Penn-Mansfield

Athlete: Grace Farrer

Sports: Cross Country, Basketball, Track

Athletic awards and honors: Fourth place (team) cross country at districts 2018; Top 10 NTL (2016, 2018)

Class rank/GPA: 17th out of 91/97.2396

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Fourth place (team) cross country districts 2018; second place (team) XC NTL Coaches Invite 2017; 14th place XC NTL Coaches Invite 2016; 10th place XC Coaches Invite 2015. District qualifier (4x800) 2018.

Academic awards/honors: National Honor Society; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership, Honor Roll, High Honor Roll.

Community service: Made and donated masks at the start of COVID-19.

Community awards/accolades:

Attended the Hugh O’Brian

Youth Leadership Seminar

Future plans:

Attend Susquehanna University majoring in biomedicine while competing on the track and cross country teams.

Athletic Director: Wes Detar

Principal: Bill David

Parents: Kristen Farrer; Michael Ferrar

